I NATIONAL ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO ALBUM E UN FILM. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO.

5 marzo 2019
 

I National annuciano il nuovo disco: “I Am Easy to Find” esce il prossimo 17 maggio su etichetta 4AD.

L’opening track, “You Had Your Soul With You”, nella quale canta anche Gail Ann Dorsey (già nella band di David Bowie), è il primo singolo in streaming:

La band ha contestualmente annunciato anche un corto ispirato alle musiche del nuovo disco. Il film, che si intitola come l’album, durerà 24 minuti sarà interpretato dall’attrice danese Alicia Vikander e diretto da Mike Mills.

In “I Am Easy to Find”, che sarà un doppio album (disponibile in 2xLP, Deluxe 3xLP, CD e versione digitale), oltre a Gail Ann Dorsey contribuiscono alle voci Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, Mina Tindle e il Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

“I Am Easy to Find” tracklist:
01 You Had Your Soul With You
02 Quiet Light
03 Roman Holiday
04 Oblivions
05 The Pull of You
06 Hey Rosey
07 I Am Easy to Find
08 Her Father in the Pool
09 Where Is Her Head
10 Not in Kansas
11 So Far So Fast
12 Dust Swirls in Strange Light
13 Hairpin Turns
14 Rylan
15 Underwater
16 Light Years

