I NATIONAL ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO ALBUM E UN FILM. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO.

I National annuciano il nuovo disco: “I Am Easy to Find” esce il prossimo 17 maggio su etichetta 4AD.

L’opening track, “You Had Your Soul With You”, nella quale canta anche Gail Ann Dorsey (già nella band di David Bowie), è il primo singolo in streaming:

La band ha contestualmente annunciato anche un corto ispirato alle musiche del nuovo disco. Il film, che si intitola come l’album, durerà 24 minuti sarà interpretato dall’attrice danese Alicia Vikander e diretto da Mike Mills.

In “I Am Easy to Find”, che sarà un doppio album (disponibile in 2xLP, Deluxe 3xLP, CD e versione digitale), oltre a Gail Ann Dorsey contribuiscono alle voci Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, Mina Tindle e il Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

“I Am Easy to Find” tracklist:

01 You Had Your Soul With You

02 Quiet Light

03 Roman Holiday

04 Oblivions

05 The Pull of You

06 Hey Rosey

07 I Am Easy to Find

08 Her Father in the Pool

09 Where Is Her Head

10 Not in Kansas

11 So Far So Fast

12 Dust Swirls in Strange Light

13 Hairpin Turns

14 Rylan

15 Underwater

16 Light Years