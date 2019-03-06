 

THE GOTOBEDS PUBBLICANO IL LORO TERZO ALBUM A FINE MAGGIO. ECCO IL PRIMO SINGOLO “CALQUER THE HOUND”

 
6 marzo 2019
 

A distanza di quasi tre anni dal convincente sophomore “Blood // Sugar // Secs // Traffic”, The Gotobeds stanno per ritornare con un nuovo LP: la band punk-rock di Pittsburgh realizzerà “Debt Begins At 30” il prossimo 31 maggio via Sub Pop Records.

Il disco è stato realizzato per la maggior parte agli Electrical Ladies di Chicago, gli studi di proprietà di Steve Albini.

Ognuna delle sue undici canzoni vede qualche ospite tra cui Bob Nastanovich dei Pavement, Joe Casey e Greg Ahee dei Protomartyr, Bob Weston degli Shellac, Victoria Ruiz dei Downtown Boys e molti altri.

Il primo singolo estratto si chiama “Calquer The House” e lo potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“Debt Begins At 30” Tracklist:
1. Calquer The Hound (with Evan Richards of The City Buses and Rob Henry of Kim Phuc)
2. Twin Cities (with Tracy Wilson of Positive No)
3. Slang Words (with Joe Casey of Protomartyr)
4. 2:15 (with Matt Barnhart of Tre Orsi/Mint Mile)
5. Poor People Are Revolting (with Pittsburgh poet Jason Baldinger and Gerard Cosloy of Air Traffic Controllers/Homestead Records/12XU Records)
6. Debt Begins At 30 (with Mike Seamans of Mind Cure Records) and Bob Weston of Shellac/Mission of Burma)
7. On Loan (with Greg Ahee of Protomartyr)
8. Dross (with Bob Nastanovich of Pavement/Silver Jews)
9. Parallel (with Tim Midyett of Mint Mile/Silkworm)
10. Bleached Midnight (with Pittsburgh poet Scott MacIntyre)
11. Debt Begins At 30 (Alt version) (with Victoria Ruiz of Downtown Boys)

