RACCOLTA IN VISTA PER JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN E 3 DATE ITALIANE IN ESTATE

Retrospettiva (triplo album!) in vista per Joan Wasser e il suo progetto Joan as Police Woman.

Il 24 maggio infatti uscirà “Joanthology”, di cui trovate la tracklist qui sotto (c’è anche un interessante live alla BBC incluso). Sono presenti anche due inediti, ovvero “What A World” e la cover di un classico di Prince, “Kiss”.

Ecco la tracklist:

CD1

My Gurl

The Ride

Real Life

Eternal Flame

I Defy (feat. Antony)

We Don’t Own It

Christobel

Honor Wishes (feat. David Sylvian)

Hard White Wall

Start of My Heart

To America (feat. Rufus Wainwright)

To Be Lonely

The Magic

Human Condition

Run For Love

Forever and A Year

CD2

What A World (new recording)

Flash

Whatever You Like (T.I)

Holy City

Get Direct

Good Together

Your Song (first time on CD)

Myrrhman (Talk Talk)

Broke Me In Two (with Benjamin Lazar Davis)

Valid Jagger

Steed

Tell Me

Silly Me

Warning Bell

Kiss (Prince)

CD3

Live at The BBC *

To Be Loved

Start of My Heart

Human Condition

She Watch Channel Zero (Public Enemy)

Sacred Trickster (Sonic Youth)

Holy City

The Classic

Magic Lamp (with Benjamin Lazar Davis)

Let It Be You (with Benjamin Lazar Davis)

The Silence

Damned Devotion

Steed

In più segnaliamo il suo tour italiano:

‘Solo Tour’

sabato 8 giugno

ROMA – MONK

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35

maggiori informazioni su prezzi dei biglietti, prevendite ed orari in arrivo a breve

mercoledì 19 giugno

BOLOGNA – BOTANIQUE FESTIVAL

Giardini di Via Filippo Re

apertura porte ore 20.00 – inizio concerto ore 21.30

prezzo del biglietto: 15 € + d.p.

biglietti in vendita su Ticketone (online ed offline)

lunedì 5 agosto

CORIGLIANO D’OTRANTO (LE) – SUD EST INDIPENDENTE FESTIVAL

FOSSATO DEL CASTELLO DI CORIGLIANO D’OTRANTO

Piazza Castello, 1

apertura porte ore 20.00 – inizio concerto ore 22.00

prezzo del biglietto: 15 € + d.p.

biglietti in vendita su Vivaticket (online ed offline)

informazioni su come acquistare i biglietti:

Ticketone – 892.101 – www.ticketone.it

Vivaticket – 892.234 – www.vivaticket.it

www.internationalmusic.it – 059.644688