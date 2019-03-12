 

RACCOLTA IN VISTA PER JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN E 3 DATE ITALIANE IN ESTATE

 
12 marzo 2019
 

Retrospettiva (triplo album!) in vista per Joan Wasser e il suo progetto Joan as Police Woman.

Il 24 maggio infatti uscirà “Joanthology”, di cui trovate la tracklist qui sotto (c’è anche un interessante live alla BBC incluso). Sono presenti anche due inediti, ovvero “What A World” e la cover di un classico di Prince, “Kiss”.

Ecco la tracklist:
CD1
My Gurl
The Ride
Real Life
Eternal Flame
I Defy (feat. Antony)
We Don’t Own It
Christobel
Honor Wishes (feat. David Sylvian)
Hard White Wall
Start of My Heart
To America (feat. Rufus Wainwright)
To Be Lonely
The Magic
Human Condition
Run For Love
Forever and A Year

CD2
What A World (new recording)
Flash
Whatever You Like (T.I)
Holy City
Get Direct
Good Together
Your Song (first time on CD)
Myrrhman (Talk Talk)
Broke Me In Two (with Benjamin Lazar Davis)
Valid Jagger
Steed
Tell Me
Silly Me
Warning Bell
Kiss (Prince)

CD3
Live at The BBC *
To Be Loved
Start of My Heart
Human Condition
She Watch Channel Zero (Public Enemy)
Sacred Trickster (Sonic Youth)
Holy City
The Classic
Magic Lamp (with Benjamin Lazar Davis)
Let It Be You (with Benjamin Lazar Davis)
The Silence
Damned Devotion
Steed

In più segnaliamo il suo tour italiano:

‘Solo Tour’

sabato 8 giugno
ROMA – MONK
Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35
maggiori informazioni su prezzi dei biglietti, prevendite ed orari in arrivo a breve

mercoledì 19 giugno
BOLOGNA – BOTANIQUE FESTIVAL
Giardini di Via Filippo Re
apertura porte ore 20.00 – inizio concerto ore 21.30
prezzo del biglietto: 15 € + d.p.
biglietti in vendita su Ticketone (online ed offline)

lunedì 5 agosto
CORIGLIANO D’OTRANTO (LE) – SUD EST INDIPENDENTE FESTIVAL
FOSSATO DEL CASTELLO DI CORIGLIANO D’OTRANTO
Piazza Castello, 1
apertura porte ore 20.00 – inizio concerto ore 22.00
prezzo del biglietto: 15 € + d.p.
biglietti in vendita su Vivaticket (online ed offline)

informazioni su come acquistare i biglietti:
Ticketone – 892.101 – www.ticketone.it
Vivaticket – 892.234 – www.vivaticket.it
www.internationalmusic.it – 059.644688

