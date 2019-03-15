 

TRACK: THE NINTH WAVE
Used To Be Yours

 
15 marzo 2019
 

La marcia del duo di Glasgow dei The Ninth Wave continua imperterrita e ora siamo arrivati all’annuncio del primo album, che però uscirà in due parti.

“Infancy” intanto viene anticipato dal nuovo singolo “Used To Be Yours”, che si muove sulle coordinate oscure che già conoscevamo dalla band, sinuosamente in equilibrio tra new wave e post punk.

Ecco tracklist e date di uscite delle due parti dell’album:

Part I – 26 aprile

1. This Broken Design
2. Used To Be Yours
3. Half Pure
4. All The Things We Do
5. A Wave Goodbye To The People Who Said I’d Win
6. First Encounters

Part II – 15 novembre

1. Human Behaviour
2. Imitation
3. Sometimes The Silence Is Sweeter
4. Everything That You Have Left
5. Unspoken
6. Flower Into Wounds

