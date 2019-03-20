 

GRIMES: ABBIAMO IL TITOLO DEL NUOVO ALBUM!

 
Grimes ha finalmente confermato che tornerà con il quinto album “Miss_Anthropocene”.

L’attesissimo seguito di “Art Angels” del 2015 è stato annunciato su Instagram, con Claire Boucher che offre ai fan una lunga spiegazione su cosa possono aspettarsi dal disco.

 

New Album: Grimes – Miss_Anthrop0cene 1. mis·an·thrope noun: a person who dislikes humankind and avoids human society. 2. Anthropocene: The Anthropocene is a proposed epoch dating from the commencement of significant human impact on the Earth’s Geology and ecosystems including, but not limited to, anthropogenic climate change. ———————————— Just fount out my first interview in a few years is coming out tomorrow. I thought the writer was quite smart so hopefully it’s accurate haha. But just in case (cuz I’ve had some p fucked press drama this year) I’m announcing album here first: ———————————-🖤🌸It’s called Miss_Anthropocene. It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil (I’ve done some illustrations of her if you scroll down my instagram). ———————————-🧚🏻‍♀️ I love Godly personifications of abstract/ horrific concepts (For example, Mars as the Roman God of War) — so I wanted to update the list to include our modern issues. ———————————-🧬🚬 Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology. The first song ‘we appreciate power’, introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence. ———————————-🤖💣 It’s possible I will drop an EP or a few more singles of synth-based stuff b4 the album because its mostly ethereal nu metal (ish), and I know a lot of ppl miss the synths and whatnot. ———————————- 💫🌋Climate change is something I’m only ever confronted with in a sad/ guilty way…. Reading news and what not… so my goal is to make climate change fun (lol..??)…. uhhh… (I mean, everybody loves a good villain… re: the joker, Queen Beryl).. so maybe it’ll be a bit easier to look at if it can exist as a character and not just abstract doom. ———————————-☢️☣️ More musique soon! <3

Si chiama Miss_Anthropocene. È un album concettuale sulla dea antropomorfica del cambiamento climatico: un demone psichedelico, abitante dello spazio e una regina della bellezza che assapora la fine del mondo“, ha scritto la Boucher.

Ha aggiunto: “Ogni canzone sarà una diversa incarnazione dell’estinzione umana“. A quanto sembra, prima del disco potrebbero arrivare altri EP.

Rispondendo a un fan che le chiedeva se sul disco sarebbero state presenti eventuali collaborazioni, Boucher ha detto che ci sarà il rapper Rico Nasty e un brano con la band K-Pop Loona.

