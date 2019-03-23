ECCO LA LINE-UP DI WOODSTOCK50

In occasione del 50° anniversario del festival di Woodstock, ne è stato organizzato uno nuovo ribattezzato semplicemente Woodstock50, che si terrà tra venerdì 16 e domenica 18 agosto a Watkins Glen, NY.

La line-up, che è stata svelata qualche giorno fa, vede – tra gli altri – le presenze di JAY-Z, Dead & Co., Chance The Rapper, The Raconteurs, Miley Cyrus, Sturgill Simpson, The Black Keys, The Killers, Santana, Run the Jewels, Margo Price, Boygenius, Vince Staples, Courtney Barnett, Halsey, Common, The Zombies e Robert Plant.

Nello stesso weekend (16-18 agosto) The Bethel Woods Center For The Arts celebrerà lo storico anniversario con un altro festival, che si terrà nel luogo originale dell’evento a Bethel, NY. A questo festival, invece, parteciperanno Santana, Ringo Starr, The Doobie Brothers e molti altri.