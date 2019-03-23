 

THE ROLLING STONES: UNA NUOVA RACCOLTA AD APRILE

 
23 marzo 2019
 

I Rolling Stones hanno annunciato una nuova raccolta, “Honk”, che sarà pubblicata il prossimo 19 aprile via Polydor / Interscope.

Il nuovo album sarà pubblicato in doppio cd e doppio vinile (con una versione “deluxe” in triplo cd e quadruplo vinile).

Nella versione deluxe sarà presente anche un disco di registrazioni live, che vedono la presenza di alcuni ospiti molto importanti quali Ed Sheeran (“Beast Of Burden”), Florence Welch (“Wild Horses”), Brad Paisley (“Dead Flowers”) e Dave Grohl (“Bitch”).

“Honk” Tracklist:
1. Start Me Up
2. Brown Sugar
3. Rocks Off
4. Miss You
5. Tumbling Dice
6. Just Your Fool
7. Wild Horses
8. Fool To Cry
9. Angie
10. Beast Of Burden
11. Hot Stuff
12. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
13. Rock and A Hard Place
14. Doom and Gloom
15. Love Is Strong
16. Mixed Emotions
17. Don’t Stop
18. Ride ‘Em On Down
19. Bitch
20. Harlem Shuffle
21. Hate To See You Go
22. Rough Justice
23. Happy
24. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
25. One More Shot
26. Respectable
27. You Got Me Rocking
28. Rain Fall Down
29. Dancing With Mr D
30. Undercover (of the Night)
31. Emotional Rescue
32. Waiting on A Friend
33. Saint Of Me
34. Out Of Control
35. Streets of Love
36. Out Of Tears

Deluxe bonus live disc:

1. Get Off Of My Cloud (Live)
2. Dancing With Mr D (Live)
3. Beast Of Burden (Live) with Ed Sheeran
4. She’s A Rainbow (Live)
5. Wild Horses (Live) with Florence Welch
6. Let’s Spend The Night Together (Live)
7. Dead Flowers (Live) with Brad Paisley
8. Shine A Light (Live)
9. Under My Thumb (Live)
10. Bitch (Live) with Dave Grohl

