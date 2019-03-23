THE ROLLING STONES: UNA NUOVA RACCOLTA AD APRILE

I Rolling Stones hanno annunciato una nuova raccolta, “Honk”, che sarà pubblicata il prossimo 19 aprile via Polydor / Interscope.

Il nuovo album sarà pubblicato in doppio cd e doppio vinile (con una versione “deluxe” in triplo cd e quadruplo vinile).

Nella versione deluxe sarà presente anche un disco di registrazioni live, che vedono la presenza di alcuni ospiti molto importanti quali Ed Sheeran (“Beast Of Burden”), Florence Welch (“Wild Horses”), Brad Paisley (“Dead Flowers”) e Dave Grohl (“Bitch”).

“Honk” Tracklist:

1. Start Me Up

2. Brown Sugar

3. Rocks Off

4. Miss You

5. Tumbling Dice

6. Just Your Fool

7. Wild Horses

8. Fool To Cry

9. Angie

10. Beast Of Burden

11. Hot Stuff

12. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

13. Rock and A Hard Place

14. Doom and Gloom

15. Love Is Strong

16. Mixed Emotions

17. Don’t Stop

18. Ride ‘Em On Down

19. Bitch

20. Harlem Shuffle

21. Hate To See You Go

22. Rough Justice

23. Happy

24. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

25. One More Shot

26. Respectable

27. You Got Me Rocking

28. Rain Fall Down

29. Dancing With Mr D

30. Undercover (of the Night)

31. Emotional Rescue

32. Waiting on A Friend

33. Saint Of Me

34. Out Of Control

35. Streets of Love

36. Out Of Tears

Deluxe bonus live disc:

1. Get Off Of My Cloud (Live)

2. Dancing With Mr D (Live)

3. Beast Of Burden (Live) with Ed Sheeran

4. She’s A Rainbow (Live)

5. Wild Horses (Live) with Florence Welch

6. Let’s Spend The Night Together (Live)

7. Dead Flowers (Live) with Brad Paisley

8. Shine A Light (Live)

9. Under My Thumb (Live)

10. Bitch (Live) with Dave Grohl