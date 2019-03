SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR

Tracklist

1. GrooveJet – Orchestral Version

2. Take Me Home – Orchestral Version

3. Murder On The Dancefloor – Orchestral Version

4. Move This Mountain – Orchestral Version

5. Music Gets The Best of Me – Orchestral Version

6. Mixed Up World – Orchestral Version

7. Catch You – Orchestral Version

8. Me and My Imagination – Orchestral Version

9. Today The Sun’s On Us – Orchestral Version

10. Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer) – Orchestral Version

11. Bittersweet – Orchestral Version

12. Not Giving Up On Love – Orchestral Version

13. Young Blood – Orchestral Version

14. Love Is a Camera – Orchestral Version

15. Wild Forever – Orchestral Version

16. A Pessimist Is Never Disappointed - Orchestral Version (Bonus Track)

17. Love Is You (Bonus Track)

18. Take Me Home - Orchestral Disco Version (Bonus Track)*

19. Murder On The Dancefloor – Orchestral Disco Version (Bonus Track)*