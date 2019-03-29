PERRY FARRELL: ASCOLTA IL NUOVO BRANO “PIRATE PUNK POLITICIAN”

Il cantante e fondatore dei Jane’s Addiction è tornato con nuovo materiale solista, non accadeva dal 2001.

“Pirate Punk Politician”, sembra una nuova registrazione di “Pirates, Punks & Politics”, titolo del brano che ne 2017 ha visto Farrell collaborare con The Bloody Beetroots.

On the set for our first video shoot of the first single “Pirate Punk Politician”. It is a protest song about the rise of autocratic strong men around the world… So my dancer friends and I did some free forming, and some choreography (which seems daunting but it’s really fun). pic.twitter.com/aulnNNeCBq

