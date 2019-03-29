 

PERRY FARRELL: ASCOLTA IL NUOVO BRANO “PIRATE PUNK POLITICIAN”

 
Tags: ,
di
29 marzo 2019
 

Il cantante e fondatore dei Jane’s Addiction è tornato con nuovo materiale solista, non accadeva dal 2001.

“Pirate Punk Politician”, sembra una nuova registrazione di “Pirates, Punks & Politics”, titolo del brano che ne 2017 ha visto Farrell collaborare con The Bloody Beetroots.

    Articoli correlati

    No related posts.

     
    Media Recenti

    Fabrizio Cammarata: nuovo video e ...
    “Lights” è il nuovo album di Fabrizio Cammarata, fuori oggi 29 marzo per 800A Records/Kartel Music Group. Per lanciare al ...

    Ascolta “Poison the Well” un ...
    Dopo circa 4 anni di silenzio, l’ultimo disco della band “Strangers To Ourselves” (leggi la recensione) è del 2015, i ...

    Sono tornati i Fast Animals And ...
    Sono passati tre anni dall’uscita del loro quarto album, “Forse Non E’ La Felicità”, e ora i Fast Animals And Slow ...

    Guarda il video di “Tired ...
    Altra anticipazione da parte degli Wy di quello che sarà il loro nuovo album, “Softie”, atteso il 30 aprile. Fragorosa e ...

    Gli Interpol annunciano l’ EP ...
    Paul Banks e soci hanno annunciato l’uscita, prevista per il prossimo 17 maggio, dell’EP “A Fine Mess”, che conterrà il brano ...
    I più visualizzati
    7 marzo 2019

    Guarda Johnny Rotten litigare con Marky Ramone e Henry Rollis alla presentazione del doc “Punk”
    Ieri sera ai Sir Studios di Hollywood si è tenuta la premiere di “Punk” documentario prodotto da John Varvatos e presentato da Iggy Pop. Piatto forte dell’evento un panel che riuniva sul palco, per discutere del lungometraggio e ...
    4 marzo 2019

    The Cure: la TOP 10 Brani
    The Cure: dieci gemme che splendono ancora nella foresta. Una top ten è cosa ardua e nulla esiste di più scabroso quando la si compila. I Cure è roba che scotta, sono al contempo una delle band più venerate o mal conosciute della storia. O sai ...
    11 marzo 2019

    Gli Arcade Fire fanno la cover “Baby Mine” per il soundtrack del remake di “Dumbo”
    Gli Arcade Fire hanno fatto la cover di “Baby Mine”, vecchia canzone del 1941 che faceva parte della colonna sonora di “Dumbo” della Disney: il nuovo brano farà, invece, parte del soundtrack del remake dello storico film a ...
    18 marzo 2019

    Finn Andrews – One Piece At A Time
    Finn Andrews, frontman dei The Veils, torna con uno sfavillante album da solista: “One Piece At A Time”, firmato Nettwerk Records. “One Piece At A Time” costituisce un nuovo tassello nella carriera artistica del cantante, che si espone ed ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     