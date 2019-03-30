GUARDA I CURE IN CONCERTO DURANTE LA CERIMONIA PER LA ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME

Ieri sera al Brooklyn’s Barclays Center si è tenua l’annuale cerimonia della Rock & Roll Hall of Fame durante la quale, oltre ai Radiohead, sono stati insigniti di questo prestigioso riconoscimento anche i Cure.

La band che è stata introdotta sul palco da Trent Reznor dopo il consueto discorso di ringraziamento ha deliziato la platea suonando dal vivo 5 brani: “Shake Dog Shake”, “A Forest”, “Love Song”, “Just Like Heaven” e “Boys Don’t Cry”.

Guarda i video dei presenti:

Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up! #thecure #RockAndRollHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/YN1jJGPdqt

— Kyle Carney (@K_RossCarney) March 30, 2019