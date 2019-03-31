 

ESIBIZIONE LONDINESE A SORPRESA PER I BLUR: ECCO I VIDEO

 
31 marzo 2019
 

“Africa Express: The Circus” è stata una manifestazione avvenuta venerdì sera, sotto un tendone da circo montato a Wanstead Flats a Leytonstone, Londra. Lo show ha ospitato oltre 100 ospiti, tra cui The Good The Bad & The Queen, ma, parlando di Damon Albarn, l’esibizione che ha più colpito è stata quella dei Blur!

Dave Rowntree, Alex James, Graham Coxon e Albarn si sono ritrovati sul palco e hanno eseguito “Tender” (accompagnato dal London Community Gospel Choir e Rokia Traoré), “Song 2” e, per la prima volta in assoluto, “Clover Over Dover”.

