ESIBIZIONE LONDINESE A SORPRESA PER I BLUR: ECCO I VIDEO

“Africa Express: The Circus” è stata una manifestazione avvenuta venerdì sera, sotto un tendone da circo montato a Wanstead Flats a Leytonstone, Londra. Lo show ha ospitato oltre 100 ospiti, tra cui The Good The Bad & The Queen, ma, parlando di Damon Albarn, l’esibizione che ha più colpito è stata quella dei Blur!

Dave Rowntree, Alex James, Graham Coxon e Albarn si sono ritrovati sul palco e hanno eseguito “Tender” (accompagnato dal London Community Gospel Choir e Rokia Traoré), “Song 2” e, per la prima volta in assoluto, “Clover Over Dover”.

Hello. There’s Blur playing Song 2 in Leytonstone. pic.twitter.com/yaErwvLzUB — Greg Cochrane (@GregCochrane) 29 marzo 2019

Blur played three songs tonight – Clover Over Dover (first time ever!), Tender and Song 2.

video by @amandab_UK@blurofficial @africaexpress pic.twitter.com/bRyUitJAsz — Damon Albarn (@DamonUnofficial) 29 marzo 2019

Here’s Blur reuniting in Leytonstone last night pic.twitter.com/fbAXDpFzj5 — James Palmer (@DuffPalm) 30 marzo 2019

Blur reformed tonight and played Tender, which ⁦@RosamundDean and I⁩ had at our wedding, so here’s a terrible video #AfricaExpress pic.twitter.com/o1UnhKZ7DL — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) 30 marzo 2019