 

GUARDA IL TRAILER DEL NUOVO FILM DI ZOMBIE DI JIM JARMUSCH CON BILL MURRAY, IGGY POP E TOM WAITS

 
di
1 aprile 2019
 

E’ da oggi online il primo trailer di “The Dead Don’t Die” il nuovo zombie movie firmato Jim Jarmusch.

Nel cast del film Iggy Pop, RZA, Tom Waits, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Sturgill Simpson, Steve Buscemi e molti altri.

“The Dead Don’t Die” uscirà nei cinema americani il prossimo 14 giugno.

Guarda il trailer:

