GUARDA IL TRAILER DEL NUOVO FILM DI ZOMBIE DI JIM JARMUSCH CON BILL MURRAY, IGGY POP E TOM WAITS

E’ da oggi online il primo trailer di “The Dead Don’t Die” il nuovo zombie movie firmato Jim Jarmusch.

Nel cast del film Iggy Pop, RZA, Tom Waits, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Sturgill Simpson, Steve Buscemi e molti altri.

“The Dead Don’t Die” uscirà nei cinema americani il prossimo 14 giugno.

Guarda il trailer:

Watch the trailer for Jim Jarmusch's new zombie horror / comedy #TheDeadDontDie, starring Adam Driver, Bill Murray, and so many other stars: https://t.co/URjTOWQLp8 pic.twitter.com/C8ozgNUtSO

— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) April 1, 2019