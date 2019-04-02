 

I RACONTEURS SVELANO I DETTAGLI DI “HELP US STRANGER” IL PRIMO ALBUM IN 11 ANNI

 
I Raconteurs, il supergruppo di Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence e Patrick Keeler hanno finalmente svelato tutti i dettagli di “Help Us Stranger” il nuovo disco, il primo dopo 11 anni, in uscita il 21 giugno su Third Man.

“Help Us Stranger” contiene “Sunday Driver” e “Now That You’re Gone”, inediti già presentati nelle settimane scorse, una cover di Donovan, “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)”, e contributi di amici-colleghi come Dean Fertita dei Queens of the Stone Age.

L’ultimo lavoro dei Raconteurs è “Consolers of the Lonely” pubblicato nel 2008.

“Help Us Stranger” tracklist:
01 Bored and Razed
02 Help Me Stranger
03 Only Child
04 Don’t Bother Me
05 Shine the Light on Me
06 Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)
07 Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)
08 Sunday Driver
09 Now That You’re Gone
10 Live a Lie
11 What’s Yours Is Mine
12 Thoughts and Prayers

