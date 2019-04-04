DEPECHE MODE: IN ARRIVO DUE BOX-SET CON I SINGOLI DEGLI ALBUM DI “BLACK CELEBRATION” E “MUSIC FOR THE MASSES”

L’anno scorso i Depeche Mode hanno annunciato un massivo piano di ristampa del loro catalogo singoli.

Oggi viene svelata la prossima uscita che riguarderà i dischi “Black Celebration” (1986) e “Music for the Masses” (1987).

I due box set, in uscita su Rhino il prossimo 31 maggio, conterranno versioni rimasterizzate dai tape originali, nuove versioni delle copertine, poster e codici per il download digitale.

Di seguito la tracklist completa…

“Black Celebration: The 12-inch Singles”:

Stripped:

A1: Stripped (Highland Mix)

A2: But Not Tonight (Extended Remix)

B1: Breathing In Fumes

B2: Fly On The Windscreen (Quiet Mix)

B3: Black Day

A Question Of Lust:

A1: A Question Of Lust

A2: Christmas Island (Extended)

B1: People Are People (Live)

B2: It Doesn’t Matter Two (Instrumental)

B3: A Question Of Lust (Minimal)

A Question Of Lust:

A1: A Question Of Lust (Flood Mix)

A2: Christmas Island

B1: If You Want (Live)

B2: Shame (Live)

B3: Blasphemous Rumours (Live)

A Question Of Time:

A1: A Question Of Time (Extended Remix)

B1: Black Celebration (Live)

B2: Something To Do (Live)

B3: Stripped (Live)

A Question Of Time:

A1: A Question Of Time (New Town Mix)

A2: A Question Of Time (Live Remix)

B1: Black Celebration (Black Tulip Mix)

B2: More Than A Party (Live Remix)

“Music For the Masses: The 12-inch Singles”

Strangelove:

A1: Strangelove (Maxi Mix)

B1: Strangelove (Midi Mix)

B2: Fpmip 5.20

Strangelove:

A1: Strangelove (Blind Mix)

A2: Pimpf B Strangelove (Pain Mix)

B1: Agent Orange

Never Let Me Down Again:

A1: Never Let Me Down Again (Split Mix)

B1: Pleasure, Little Treasure (Glitter Mix)

B2: Never Let Me Down Again (Aggro Mix)

Never Let Me Down Again:

A1: Never Let Me Down Again (Tsangarides Mix)

B1: Pleasure, Little Treasure (Join Mix)

B2: To Have And To Hold (Spanish Taster)

Behind The Wheel:

A1: Behind The Wheel (Remixed By Shep Pettibone)

B1: Route 66 (Remixed By The Beatmasters)

Behind The Wheel:

A1: Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)

B1: Route 66 (Casualty Mix)

Little 15:

A1: Little 15

B1: Stjarna

B2: Sonata No. 14 in C#m (Moonlight Sonata)