DEPECHE MODE: IN ARRIVO DUE BOX-SET CON I SINGOLI DEGLI ALBUM DI “BLACK CELEBRATION” E “MUSIC FOR THE MASSES”

L’anno scorso i Depeche Mode hanno annunciato un massivo piano di ristampa del loro catalogo singoli.
Oggi viene svelata la prossima uscita che riguarderà i dischi “Black Celebration” (1986) e “Music for the Masses” (1987).

I due box set, in uscita su Rhino il prossimo 31 maggio, conterranno versioni rimasterizzate dai tape originali, nuove versioni delle copertine, poster e codici per il download digitale.

Di seguito la tracklist completa…

“Black Celebration: The 12-inch Singles”:

Stripped:
A1: Stripped (Highland Mix)
A2: But Not Tonight (Extended Remix)
B1: Breathing In Fumes
B2: Fly On The Windscreen (Quiet Mix)
B3: Black Day

A Question Of Lust:
A1: A Question Of Lust
A2: Christmas Island (Extended)
B1: People Are People (Live)
B2: It Doesn’t Matter Two (Instrumental)
B3: A Question Of Lust (Minimal)

A Question Of Lust:
A1: A Question Of Lust (Flood Mix)
A2: Christmas Island
B1: If You Want (Live)
B2: Shame (Live)
B3: Blasphemous Rumours (Live)

A Question Of Time:
A1: A Question Of Time (Extended Remix)
B1: Black Celebration (Live)
B2: Something To Do (Live)
B3: Stripped (Live)

A Question Of Time:
A1: A Question Of Time (New Town Mix)
A2: A Question Of Time (Live Remix)
B1: Black Celebration (Black Tulip Mix)
B2: More Than A Party (Live Remix)

“Music For the Masses: The 12-inch Singles”

Strangelove:
A1: Strangelove (Maxi Mix)
B1: Strangelove (Midi Mix)
B2: Fpmip 5.20

Strangelove:
A1: Strangelove (Blind Mix)
A2: Pimpf B Strangelove (Pain Mix)
B1: Agent Orange

Never Let Me Down Again:
A1: Never Let Me Down Again (Split Mix)
B1: Pleasure, Little Treasure (Glitter Mix)
B2: Never Let Me Down Again (Aggro Mix)

Never Let Me Down Again:
A1: Never Let Me Down Again (Tsangarides Mix)
B1: Pleasure, Little Treasure (Join Mix)
B2: To Have And To Hold (Spanish Taster)

Behind The Wheel:
A1: Behind The Wheel (Remixed By Shep Pettibone)
B1: Route 66 (Remixed By The Beatmasters)

Behind The Wheel:
A1: Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)
B1: Route 66 (Casualty Mix)

Little 15:
A1: Little 15
B1: Stjarna
B2: Sonata No. 14 in C#m (Moonlight Sonata)

    Fil Bo Riva – Live @ Circolo ...
    Pubblico giovane e numeroso quello di stasera al Circolo Magnolia per l’atteso concerto di Fil Bo Riva. Mi avvicino al paco e vengo ...

    Ron Gallo: nuovo tour italiano a ...
    Uscito il 5 ottobre per New West, il secondo album di Ron Gallo ha fatto parlare di sè in tutto il mondo, riconfermandone il talento a poco ...

    Ascolta “Be Bop ...
    Da Castel Goffredo al mondo intero. Non si pongono più confini i nostri Bee Bee Sea che espandono il tiro dei consensi a livello ...

    Just Music Festival 2019 Preview: ...
    Sabato 6 aprile torna il Just Music Festival, con una preview imperdibile che annuncia l’arrivo dell’edizione 2019, la quinta di uno ...

    La nuova anticipazione dei National ...
    The National hanno condiviso un altro brano “Light Years” dall’imminente nuovo album “I Am Easy To Find”. “I Am Easy ...
    7 marzo 2019

    Guarda Johnny Rotten litigare con Marky Ramone e Henry Rollis alla presentazione del doc “Punk”
    Ieri sera ai Sir Studios di Hollywood si è tenuta la premiere di “Punk” documentario prodotto da John Varvatos e presentato da Iggy Pop. Piatto forte dell’evento un panel che riuniva sul palco, per discutere del lungometraggio e ...
    29 marzo 2019

    In un tragico incidente muoiono entrambi i componenti degli Her’s, gruppo di Liverpool
    Non si può certo dire che gli Her’s fossero un gruppo conosciuto in Italia, eppure noi li ricordiamo con affetto, anche per averli ospitati sulle nostre pagine con un po’ di articoli. La loro musica indie-pop era divertente, un bedroom ...
    11 marzo 2019

    Gli Arcade Fire fanno la cover “Baby Mine” per il soundtrack del remake di “Dumbo”
    Gli Arcade Fire hanno fatto la cover di “Baby Mine”, vecchia canzone del 1941 che faceva parte della colonna sonora di “Dumbo” della Disney: il nuovo brano farà, invece, parte del soundtrack del remake dello storico film a ...
    29 marzo 2019

    Sono tornati i Fast Animals And Slow Kids: ecco il nuovo singolo “Non Potrei Mai”
    Sono passati tre anni dall’uscita del loro quarto album, “Forse Non E’ La Felicità”, e ora i Fast Animals And Slow Kids sono finalmente ritornati. La band umbra capitanata da Aimone Romizi riprende il suo viaggio e la prima ...
