DEPECHE MODE: IN ARRIVO DUE BOX-SET CON I SINGOLI DEGLI ALBUM DI “BLACK CELEBRATION” E “MUSIC FOR THE MASSES”

L’anno scorso i Depeche Mode hanno annunciato un massivo piano di ristampa del loro catalogo singoli.
Oggi viene svelata la prossima uscita che riguarderà i dischi “Black Celebration” (1986) e “Music for the Masses” (1987).
I due box set, in uscita su Rhino il prossimo 31 maggio, conterranno versioni rimasterizzate dai tape originali, nuove versioni delle copertine, poster e codici per il download digitale.
Di seguito la tracklist completa…
“Black Celebration: The 12-inch Singles”:
Stripped:
A1: Stripped (Highland Mix)
A2: But Not Tonight (Extended Remix)
B1: Breathing In Fumes
B2: Fly On The Windscreen (Quiet Mix)
B3: Black Day
A Question Of Lust:
A1: A Question Of Lust
A2: Christmas Island (Extended)
B1: People Are People (Live)
B2: It Doesn’t Matter Two (Instrumental)
B3: A Question Of Lust (Minimal)
A Question Of Lust:
A1: A Question Of Lust (Flood Mix)
A2: Christmas Island
B1: If You Want (Live)
B2: Shame (Live)
B3: Blasphemous Rumours (Live)
A Question Of Time:
A1: A Question Of Time (Extended Remix)
B1: Black Celebration (Live)
B2: Something To Do (Live)
B3: Stripped (Live)
A Question Of Time:
A1: A Question Of Time (New Town Mix)
A2: A Question Of Time (Live Remix)
B1: Black Celebration (Black Tulip Mix)
B2: More Than A Party (Live Remix)
“Music For the Masses: The 12-inch Singles”
Strangelove:
A1: Strangelove (Maxi Mix)
B1: Strangelove (Midi Mix)
B2: Fpmip 5.20
Strangelove:
A1: Strangelove (Blind Mix)
A2: Pimpf B Strangelove (Pain Mix)
B1: Agent Orange
Never Let Me Down Again:
A1: Never Let Me Down Again (Split Mix)
B1: Pleasure, Little Treasure (Glitter Mix)
B2: Never Let Me Down Again (Aggro Mix)
Never Let Me Down Again:
A1: Never Let Me Down Again (Tsangarides Mix)
B1: Pleasure, Little Treasure (Join Mix)
B2: To Have And To Hold (Spanish Taster)
Behind The Wheel:
A1: Behind The Wheel (Remixed By Shep Pettibone)
B1: Route 66 (Remixed By The Beatmasters)
Behind The Wheel:
A1: Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)
B1: Route 66 (Casualty Mix)
Little 15:
A1: Little 15
B1: Stjarna
B2: Sonata No. 14 in C#m (Moonlight Sonata)