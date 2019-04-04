I DIVINE COMEDY ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO ALBUM “OFFICE POLITICS” IN USCITA IL 7 GIUGNO

Neil Hannon annuncia un nuovo album dei The Divine Comedy. Seguito dell’acclamato top 10 album del 2016, “Foreverland”, il nuovo “Office Politics” uscirà il 7 giugno su Divine Comedy Records, distribuzione Self.

“Office Politics” è un raccolta di 16 brani senza tempo, popolati da un cast di personaggi irriverenti e ricchi di musica .

Ci sono i synth. E brani sui synth afferma Neil

Ma niente panico, ci sono anche chitarre, orchestre, fisarmoniche e canzoni sull’amore e sull’avidità.

L’album è stato scritto, prodotto e arrangiato da Neil Hannon e registrato in Irlanda e a Londra. Ulteriori ospiti alla voce sono Chris Difford, Cathy Davey e Pete Ruotolo.

“Office Politics” tracklist:

1. Queuejumper

2. Office Politics

3. Norman And Norma

4. Absolutely Obsolete

5. Infernal Machines

6. You’ll Never Work In This Town Again

7. Psychological Evaluation

8. The Synthesiser Service Centre Super Summer Sale

9. The Life and Soul Of The Party

10. A Feather In Your Cap

11. I’m A Stranger Here

12. Dark Days Are Here Again

13. Philip And Steve’s Furniture Removal Company

14. ‘Opportunity’ Knox

15. After The Lord Mayor’s Show

16. When The Working Day Is Done