NUOVO ALBUM DI RARITà PER I TUNNG CHE ANTICIPANO UN BRANO

Sarà un disco di b-side e rarità quello che i Tunng hanno annunciato con il brano “Heatwave”.

“This Is Tunng…Magpie Bites and Other Cuts” uscirà il 28 giugno via Full Time Hobby

“Heatwave” era originariamente contenuta su un bonus 7” incluso nella versione deluxe del loro ultimo album. Ecco la tracklist di canzoni che abbracciano tutta la carriera della band:

Tracklist:

Heatwave

The Pioneers

Bodies

Pool Beneath the Pond

Death and the Madien Retold

Band Holiday

No Man Can Find the War

Magpie Bites

Clump

Band Stand

Peanuts