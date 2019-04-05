NUOVO ALBUM DI RARITà PER I TUNNG CHE ANTICIPANO UN BRANO

Sarà un disco di b-side e rarità quello che i Tunng hanno annunciato con il brano “Heatwave”.
“This Is Tunng…Magpie Bites and Other Cuts” uscirà il 28 giugno via Full Time Hobby
“Heatwave” era originariamente contenuta su un bonus 7” incluso nella versione deluxe del loro ultimo album. Ecco la tracklist di canzoni che abbracciano tutta la carriera della band:
Tracklist:
Heatwave
The Pioneers
Bodies
Pool Beneath the Pond
Death and the Madien Retold
Band Holiday
No Man Can Find the War
Magpie Bites
Clump
Band Stand
Peanuts