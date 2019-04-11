 

I DMA’S VANNO IN ACUSTICO: ANNUNCIATO IL LORO ALBUM “MTV UNPLUGGED LIVE”

 
11 aprile 2019
 

Album acustico in arrivo per i DMA’s, paladini australiani di una rinascita del “britpop sound” grazie a un taglio sonoro che spesso ha ricordato eroi made in UK come Oasis, Cast o Northern Uproar.

Il 14 giugno via Infectious Music uscirà infatti il loro “MTV Unplugged Live”, registrato nell’intima sede che risponde al nome di Memo Music Hall a Melbourne. Le note stampa parlano di canzoni che, in questa nuova veste, assumeranno un tono più folk.

Ecco la tracklist:
1. Feels Like 37 (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
2. Lay Down (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
3. Time & Money (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
4. Emily Whyte (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
5. In The Air (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
6. Warsaw (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
7. Beautiful Stranger (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
8. The End (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
9. Lazy Love (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
10. In The Moment (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
11. Health (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
12. Step Up The Morphine (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
13. Delete (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
14. Do I Need You Now? (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)

