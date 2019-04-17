 

ASCOLTA KURT VILE RIFARE “NO EXPECTATIONS” DEI ROLLING STONES PER SPOTIFY

 
di
17 aprile 2019
 

Kurt Vile ha registrato due brani per una nuova Spotify Singles session.

Puoi ascoltare una nuova versione di “Loading Zones”, singolo del suo recente disco “Bottle It In” (leggi la recensione) e la cover di “No Expectations” canzone contenuta in “Beggars Banquet” dei Rolling Stones:

L’artista americano ha inoltre annunciato la lista completa del suo prossimo tour estivo che lo vedrà calcare palchi insieme a Dinosaur Jr, J Mascis solista, Cate Le Bon e molti altri:

04-16 Wollongong, Australia – UOW Unibar &
04-17 Canberra, Australia – ANU &
04-18 Tyagarah, Australia – Byron Bay Bluesfest
04-20 Tyagarah, Australia – Byron Bay Bluesfest
04-21 Tallarook, Australia – Boogie Festival
04-22 Melbourne, Australia – The Forum &
04-24 Melbourne, Australia – Croxton Bandroom ~
04-26 Castlemaine, Australia – Theatre Royal #
04-27 Adelaide, Australia – The Gov &
04-28 Perth, Australia – The Rosemount Hotel &
05-26 London, England – All Points East Festival
05-27 Lille, France – Aeronef $
05-28 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Atelier $
05-30 Nimes, France – This Is Not A Love Song Festival
05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-02 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret
06-03 Schorndorf, Germany – Manufaktur $
06-04 Berlin, Germany – Astra $
06-06 Helsinki, Finland – Sideways Festival
06-08 Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival
06-10 Lund, Sweden – Mejeriet $
06-11 Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik $
06-13 Oslo, Norway – Pipfest
06-14 Stavanger, Norway – Mablis
06-15 Bergen, Norway – Bergen Festival
06-19 Warsaw, Poland – Klub Proxima $
06-20 Prague, Czech Republic – Meetfactory $
06-21 Budapest, Hungary – Kolorádó Festival
06-22 Kragujevac, Serbia – Arsenal Festival
06-24 Zagreb, Hungary – Inmusic Festival
06-25 Milan, Italy – Magnolia $
06-26 Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks $
06-28 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
06-29 Glastonbury, Scotland – Glastonbury Festival
07-18 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
07-19 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden
07-20 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
07-21 Allison Park, PA – Hartwood Acres Ampitheatre *
07-23 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar *
07-25 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage *%
07-26 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall ^
07-27 Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre ^
07-28 Northampton, MA – The Pines %
07-30 Albany, NY – Skyloft
07-31 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
08-01 Toronto, Ontario – Sony Centre
08-02 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08-03 Portland, ME – State Theatre
08-04 Portsmouth, NH – Prescott Park Art Festival
09-07 St. Augustine, FL – Sing Out Loud Festival
09-22 Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

& with RVG
~ with Tropical Fuck Storm
# with Julia Shapiro and Lost Animal
$ with Jorge Elbrecht
* with Cate Le Bon
% with Dinosaur Jr.
^ with J. Mascis

