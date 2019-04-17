ASCOLTA KURT VILE RIFARE “NO EXPECTATIONS” DEI ROLLING STONES PER SPOTIFY

Kurt Vile ha registrato due brani per una nuova Spotify Singles session.

Puoi ascoltare una nuova versione di “Loading Zones”, singolo del suo recente disco “Bottle It In” (leggi la recensione) e la cover di “No Expectations” canzone contenuta in “Beggars Banquet” dei Rolling Stones:

L’artista americano ha inoltre annunciato la lista completa del suo prossimo tour estivo che lo vedrà calcare palchi insieme a Dinosaur Jr, J Mascis solista, Cate Le Bon e molti altri:

04-16 Wollongong, Australia – UOW Unibar &

04-17 Canberra, Australia – ANU &

04-18 Tyagarah, Australia – Byron Bay Bluesfest

04-20 Tyagarah, Australia – Byron Bay Bluesfest

04-21 Tallarook, Australia – Boogie Festival

04-22 Melbourne, Australia – The Forum &

04-24 Melbourne, Australia – Croxton Bandroom ~

04-26 Castlemaine, Australia – Theatre Royal #

04-27 Adelaide, Australia – The Gov &

04-28 Perth, Australia – The Rosemount Hotel &

05-26 London, England – All Points East Festival

05-27 Lille, France – Aeronef $

05-28 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Atelier $

05-30 Nimes, France – This Is Not A Love Song Festival

05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-02 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret

06-03 Schorndorf, Germany – Manufaktur $

06-04 Berlin, Germany – Astra $

06-06 Helsinki, Finland – Sideways Festival

06-08 Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival

06-10 Lund, Sweden – Mejeriet $

06-11 Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik $

06-13 Oslo, Norway – Pipfest

06-14 Stavanger, Norway – Mablis

06-15 Bergen, Norway – Bergen Festival

06-19 Warsaw, Poland – Klub Proxima $

06-20 Prague, Czech Republic – Meetfactory $

06-21 Budapest, Hungary – Kolorádó Festival

06-22 Kragujevac, Serbia – Arsenal Festival

06-24 Zagreb, Hungary – Inmusic Festival

06-25 Milan, Italy – Magnolia $

06-26 Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks $

06-28 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

06-29 Glastonbury, Scotland – Glastonbury Festival

07-18 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

07-19 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden

07-20 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

07-21 Allison Park, PA – Hartwood Acres Ampitheatre *

07-23 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar *

07-25 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage *%

07-26 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall ^

07-27 Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre ^

07-28 Northampton, MA – The Pines %

07-30 Albany, NY – Skyloft

07-31 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

08-01 Toronto, Ontario – Sony Centre

08-02 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08-03 Portland, ME – State Theatre

08-04 Portsmouth, NH – Prescott Park Art Festival

09-07 St. Augustine, FL – Sing Out Loud Festival

09-22 Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

& with RVG

~ with Tropical Fuck Storm

# with Julia Shapiro and Lost Animal

$ with Jorge Elbrecht

* with Cate Le Bon

% with Dinosaur Jr.

^ with J. Mascis