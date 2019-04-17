FLYING LOTUS ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL PRIMO SINGOLO CON IL FEAT. DI DAVID LYNCH.

“Flamagra” è il titolo del nuovo disco di Flying Lotus in uscita su etichetta Warp il prossimo 24 maggio.

Primo estratto “Fire Is Coming” traccia che vanta il featuring di David Lynch ed arriva accompagnata dal video diretto dallo stesso FL e David Firth.

Non solo Lynch nella lunga lista di collaboratori presenti in “Flamagra”. Al fianco del producer losangelino troviamo infatti anche Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Little Dragon, Shabazz Palaces, Toro Y Moi, Denzel Curry. Presenti inoltre 2 canzoni tributo a Mac Miller, “Find Your Own Way Home” e “Thank U Malcolm”, rapper scomparso lo scorso settembre.

L’ultimo disco di FlyLo è “You’re Dead” (leggi la recensione) del 2014 mentre nel 2017 era uscito il suo film “Kuso”.

“Flamagra” tracklist:

01 Heroes

02 Post Requisite

03 Heroes in a Half Shell

04 More [ft. Anderson .Paak]

05 Capillaries

06 Burning Down the House [ft. George Clinton]

07 Spontaneous [ft. Little Dragon]

08 Takashi

09 Pilgrim Side Eye

10 All Spies

11 Yellow Belly [ft. Tierra Whack]

12 Black Balloons Reprise [ft. Denzel Curry]

13 Fire Is Coming [ft. David Lynch]

14 Inside Your Home

15 Actually Virtual [ft. Shabazz Palaces]

16 Andromeda

17 Remind U

18 Say Something

19 Debbie Is Depressed

20 Find Your Own Way Home

21 The Climb [ft. Thundercat]

22 Pygmy

23 9 Carrots [ft. Toro Y Moi]

24 FF4

25 Land Of Honey [ft. Solange]

26 Thank U Malcolm

27 Hot Oct.