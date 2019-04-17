FLYING LOTUS ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL PRIMO SINGOLO CON IL FEAT. DI DAVID LYNCH.

“Flamagra” è il titolo del nuovo disco di Flying Lotus in uscita su etichetta Warp il prossimo 24 maggio.
Primo estratto “Fire Is Coming” traccia che vanta il featuring di David Lynch ed arriva accompagnata dal video diretto dallo stesso FL e David Firth.
Non solo Lynch nella lunga lista di collaboratori presenti in “Flamagra”. Al fianco del producer losangelino troviamo infatti anche Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Little Dragon, Shabazz Palaces, Toro Y Moi, Denzel Curry. Presenti inoltre 2 canzoni tributo a Mac Miller, “Find Your Own Way Home” e “Thank U Malcolm”, rapper scomparso lo scorso settembre.
L’ultimo disco di FlyLo è “You’re Dead” (leggi la recensione) del 2014 mentre nel 2017 era uscito il suo film “Kuso”.
“Flamagra” tracklist:
01 Heroes
02 Post Requisite
03 Heroes in a Half Shell
04 More [ft. Anderson .Paak]
05 Capillaries
06 Burning Down the House [ft. George Clinton]
07 Spontaneous [ft. Little Dragon]
08 Takashi
09 Pilgrim Side Eye
10 All Spies
11 Yellow Belly [ft. Tierra Whack]
12 Black Balloons Reprise [ft. Denzel Curry]
13 Fire Is Coming [ft. David Lynch]
14 Inside Your Home
15 Actually Virtual [ft. Shabazz Palaces]
16 Andromeda
17 Remind U
18 Say Something
19 Debbie Is Depressed
20 Find Your Own Way Home
21 The Climb [ft. Thundercat]
22 Pygmy
23 9 Carrots [ft. Toro Y Moi]
24 FF4
25 Land Of Honey [ft. Solange]
26 Thank U Malcolm
27 Hot Oct.