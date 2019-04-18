 

GUARDA BOB DYLAN RIMPROVERARE I FAN PER LE TROPPE FOTO: “POSSIAMO SUONARE O DEVO METTERMI IN POSA?”

 
Tags:
di
18 aprile 2019
 

Concerto più movimentato del solito a Vienna per Bob Dylan e la sua band.

Il poeta di Duluth, solitamente taciturno on stage, ha ripreso più volte i fans per aver infranto il divieto a scattare foto.

Durante “Blowin’ in the Wind” Dylan ha prima bofonchiato qualcosa in merito alle foto per poi rischiare di cadere inciampando su un monitor. Sventata l’epica caduta si è fermato e si è rivolto nuovamente al pubblico:
Scattate foto o no. Noi possiamo suonare oppure metterci in posa…okay?

Guarda il simpatico siparietto andato in scena alcune sere fa al Wiener Konzerthaus:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Guarda il video di ...
    Manca poco più di un mese all’uscita del terzo album di Honeyblood, diventato ormai il progetto di Stina Tweeddale, dopo ...

    Guarda il video di “I ...
    Domani, venerdì 19 aprile, Heather Woods Broderick pubblicherà, via Western Vinyl, il suo terzo LP, “Invitation”, che arriva a ...

    Guarda il video di “When I ...
    i Fat White Family condividono il video per “When I Leave”, il nuovo singolo tratto dal loro atteso nuovo album “Serfs Up!”, ...

    Guarda il video di “Home To ...
    “Home To You” è il secondo singolo di Cate Le Bon (il primo era stato alcune settimane fa “Daylight Matters”) ...

    I Dream Syndicate condividono il ...
    Oggi i Dream Syndicate condividono il nuovo singolo “The Way In” accompagnato da un lyric video girato tra le vibranti strade ...
    I più visualizzati
    29 marzo 2019

    In un tragico incidente muoiono entrambi i componenti degli Her’s, gruppo di Liverpool
    Non si può certo dire che gli Her’s fossero un gruppo conosciuto in Italia, eppure noi li ricordiamo con affetto, anche per averli ospitati sulle nostre pagine con un po’ di articoli. La loro musica indie-pop era divertente, un bedroom ...

    Sono tornati i Fast Animals And Slow Kids: ecco il nuovo singolo “Non Potrei Mai”
    Sono passati tre anni dall’uscita del loro quarto album, “Forse Non E’ La Felicità”, e ora i Fast Animals And Slow Kids sono finalmente ritornati. La band umbra capitanata da Aimone Romizi riprende il suo viaggio e la prima ...
    13 aprile 2019

    Oggi “Nordest Cowboys” degli Estra compie 20 anni
    Il rock come reazione allo smarrimento e come forma di riscatto. Era questa voglia di ribellione ad animare Giulio “Estremo” Casale, Alberto “Abe” Salvadori, Nicola “Accio” Ghedin e Eddy Bassan in arte Estra. Quattro ragazzi di Treviso ...
    28 marzo 2019

    Rammstein: annuncio album e nuovo (controverso) video
    I veterani del metal industriale tedesco Rammstein hanno rivelato che il loro attesissimo nuovo album uscirà il 17 maggio. Secondo il sito ufficiale della band, l’album è ancora senza titolo e senza tracklist. Il settimo LP dei Rammstein ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     