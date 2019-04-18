GUARDA BOB DYLAN RIMPROVERARE I FAN PER LE TROPPE FOTO: “POSSIAMO SUONARE O DEVO METTERMI IN POSA?”

Concerto più movimentato del solito a Vienna per Bob Dylan e la sua band.
Il poeta di Duluth, solitamente taciturno on stage, ha ripreso più volte i fans per aver infranto il divieto a scattare foto.
Durante “Blowin’ in the Wind” Dylan ha prima bofonchiato qualcosa in merito alle foto per poi rischiare di cadere inciampando su un monitor. Sventata l’epica caduta si è fermato e si è rivolto nuovamente al pubblico:
Scattate foto o no. Noi possiamo suonare oppure metterci in posa…okay?
Guarda il simpatico siparietto andato in scena alcune sere fa al Wiener Konzerthaus:
View this post on Instagram
#BobDylan doesn’t address the audience at all at his gigs these days. But last night in Vienna he had to make an exception to admonish fans taking photos: “We can either play or we can pose, okay?” This was right after he tripped over a monitor and almost took a nasty fall. Rough night.