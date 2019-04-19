 

I TANGERINE DREAM ANNUNCIANO UN BOX-SET CON 7 VINILI

 
19 aprile 2019
 

I Tangerine Dream, storico gruppo sperimentale elettronico, annuncia la pubblicazione di un nuovo box set dal titolo “In Search of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973-1979”.

Il cofanetto, in uscita il prossimo 14 giugno su etichette UMC e Virgin conterrà, in 7 vinili, gli album rimasterizzati pubblicati dal ’74 al ’79:. “Phaedra” (1974), “Rubycon” (1975), “Ricochet” (1975), “Stratosfear” (1976), “Encore” (1977), “Cyclone” (1978) e “Force Majeure” (1979).

“In Search of Hades” conterrà anche 2 DVD Blu-Ray con performance inedite alla BBC e un documentario realizzato dalla televisione tedesca.

