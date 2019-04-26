 

TAYLOR SWIFT RITORNA CON IL SINGOLO “ME!” CHE VEDE LA PARTECIPAZIONE DI BRANDON URIE DEI PANIC! AT THE DISCO

 
Tags:
di
26 aprile 2019
 

Si rivede Taylor Swift che anticipa il suo nuovo album, atteso in estate, con il singolo “Me!” che vede la partecipazione di Brandon Urie dei Panic! At the Disco.

“Reputation” del 2017 non ci ha fatto impazzire, questo prima anticipazione ci pare risollevare le sorti della fanciulla…

    Articoli correlati

    No related posts.

     
    Media Recenti

    Ritorna Missincat e si riappropria ...
    “Oggi no” segna il ritorno della cantautrice e produttrice Caterina Barbieri che riprende a comporre e cantare nella sua lingua ...

    Secondo album per i Personal Best. ...
    A distanza di quattro anni dal loro debutto, “Arnos Vale”, i Personal Best ritorneranno il prossimo 14 giugno con un nuovo LP, ...

    Ascolta la collaborazione tra i ...
    E’ una versione inedita di un canto popolare, un inno di libertà e resistenza umana, sociale e civile quella che ci propongono i ...

    Ascolta “My Mother and I” nuovo ...
    Lucy Dacus ha rilasciato oggi un inedito: “My Mother and I” è stata composta in occasione del “giorno della madre”. Ascolta ...

    Guarda il video di ...
    Tra pochissimi giorni – e più precisamente venerdì 26 aprile – i Paws pubblicheranno il loro quarto LP, “Your Church On ...
    I più visualizzati
    29 marzo 2019

    In un tragico incidente muoiono entrambi i componenti degli Her’s, gruppo di Liverpool
    Non si può certo dire che gli Her’s fossero un gruppo conosciuto in Italia, eppure noi li ricordiamo con affetto, anche per averli ospitati sulle nostre pagine con un po’ di articoli. La loro musica indie-pop era divertente, un bedroom ...

    Sono tornati i Fast Animals And Slow Kids: ecco il nuovo singolo “Non Potrei Mai”
    Sono passati tre anni dall’uscita del loro quarto album, “Forse Non E’ La Felicità”, e ora i Fast Animals And Slow Kids sono finalmente ritornati. La band umbra capitanata da Aimone Romizi riprende il suo viaggio e la prima ...
    13 aprile 2019

    Oggi “Nordest Cowboys” degli Estra compie 20 anni
    Il rock come reazione allo smarrimento e come forma di riscatto. Era questa voglia di ribellione ad animare Giulio “Estremo” Casale, Alberto “Abe” Salvadori, Nicola “Accio” Ghedin e Eddy Bassan in arte Estra. Quattro ragazzi di Treviso ...
    28 marzo 2019

    Rammstein: annuncio album e nuovo (controverso) video
    I veterani del metal industriale tedesco Rammstein hanno rivelato che il loro attesissimo nuovo album uscirà il 17 maggio. Secondo il sito ufficiale della band, l’album è ancora senza titolo e senza tracklist. Il settimo LP dei Rammstein ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     