TAYLOR SWIFT RITORNA CON IL SINGOLO “ME!” CHE VEDE LA PARTECIPAZIONE DI BRANDON URIE DEI PANIC! AT THE DISCO

Si rivede Taylor Swift che anticipa il suo nuovo album, atteso in estate, con il singolo “Me!” che vede la partecipazione di Brandon Urie dei Panic! At the Disco.

“Reputation” del 2017 non ci ha fatto impazzire, questo prima anticipazione ci pare risollevare le sorti della fanciulla…