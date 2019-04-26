TAYLOR SWIFT RITORNA CON IL SINGOLO “ME!” CHE VEDE LA PARTECIPAZIONE DI BRANDON URIE DEI PANIC! AT THE DISCO

Si rivede Taylor Swift che anticipa il suo nuovo album, atteso in estate, con il singolo “Me!” che vede la partecipazione di Brandon Urie dei Panic! At the Disco.
“Reputation” del 2017 non ci ha fatto impazzire, questo prima anticipazione ci pare risollevare le sorti della fanciulla…
WELL GUYS 4.26 is gonna be here in a few hours and my new song “ME!” featuring the extraordinarily talented and awesome @brendonurie of @panicatthedisco will be out tonight at midnight eastern. In other exciting news, the VIDEO will be out then too and I can’t wait to watch live with you (and answer some questions) as it premieres on @YouTube 🎥Click the link in my bio and I’ll meet you there a little later!! 😺