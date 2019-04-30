LE BLEACHED ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “HARD TO KILL”.

View this post on Instagram

We are so excited to announce that our new album – Don't You Think You've Had Enough? -will be out July 12. This record means so much to us. We challenged ourselves, we were deeply honest, got vulnerable, and ultimately had the best time making this album. Today we will start sharing some of it with you. You can Pre Order at the link in bio. Watch the video for the first official single "Hard to Kill" directed by Nicky and Juliana Giraffe (@giraffestudios) now! ALSO we are heading out on tour – UK Dates and North American Headline tour on sale Friday. All dates at www.hellobleached.com !!!