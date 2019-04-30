 

LE BLEACHED ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “HARD TO KILL”.

 
30 aprile 2019
 

Il duo punk californiano Bleached annuncia oggi i dettagli del nuovo disco.

“Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?” esce il prossimo 12 luglio su Dead Oceans ed è prodotto da Shane Stoneback.

Guarda il video del nuovo estratto “Hard to Kill”:

In “Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?”, album che segue di 3 anni il precedente “Welcome the Worms”, troveremo anche il brano, condiviso ad inizio aprile, “Shitty Ballet”:

“Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?” tracklist:
01 Heartbeat Away
02 Hard to Kill
03 Daydream
04 I Get What I Need
05 Somebody Dial 911
06 Kiss You Goodbye
07 Rebound City
08 Silly Girl
09 Valley to LA
10 Real Life
11 Awkward Phase
12 Shitty Ballet

