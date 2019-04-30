LE BLEACHED ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “HARD TO KILL”.

Il duo punk californiano Bleached annuncia oggi i dettagli del nuovo disco.
“Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?” esce il prossimo 12 luglio su Dead Oceans ed è prodotto da Shane Stoneback.
Guarda il video del nuovo estratto “Hard to Kill”:
In “Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?”, album che segue di 3 anni il precedente “Welcome the Worms”, troveremo anche il brano, condiviso ad inizio aprile, “Shitty Ballet”:
“Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?” tracklist:
01 Heartbeat Away
02 Hard to Kill
03 Daydream
04 I Get What I Need
05 Somebody Dial 911
06 Kiss You Goodbye
07 Rebound City
08 Silly Girl
09 Valley to LA
10 Real Life
11 Awkward Phase
12 Shitty Ballet
We are so excited to announce that our new album – Don't You Think You've Had Enough? -will be out July 12. This record means so much to us. We challenged ourselves, we were deeply honest, got vulnerable, and ultimately had the best time making this album. Today we will start sharing some of it with you. You can Pre Order at the link in bio. Watch the video for the first official single "Hard to Kill" directed by Nicky and Juliana Giraffe (@giraffestudios) now! ALSO we are heading out on tour – UK Dates and North American Headline tour on sale Friday. All dates at www.hellobleached.com !!!