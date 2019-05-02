 

ASCOLTA “BLACK STAR DANCING” IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI NOEL GALLAGHER

 
Noel Gallagher annuncia il nuovo singolo “Black Star Dancing”.

Ascolta il singolo:

Il brano è prodotto dallo stesso Noel Gallagher ed è contenuto nell’EP, dallo stesso titolo, in uscita il prossimo 14 giugno. Pre-order attivo QUI.

Noel dichiara:
Il disco combina le influenze di David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep e ZZ Top! … Potrei aver guardato troppo “Top Of The Pops” di recente … comunque non sono le mie parole, ma le parole di Nile Rodgers che ha letteralmente ballato in studio quando l’ha sentito!

L’EP include altri 2 inediti “Rattling Rose” e “Sail On” oltre al remix di “Black Star Dancing” firmata da The Reflex (dj francese di base a Londra che risponde al nome Nicolas Laugier).

Tracklist:
1. Black Star Dancing
2. Rattling Rose
3. Sail On
4. Black Star Dancing (12″ Mix)
5. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

Foto credit: Mitch Ikeda

