BILL CALLAHAN ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO ALBUM “SHEPHERD IN A SHEEPSKIN VEST”

Bill Callahan annuncia il nuovo disco dal titolo “Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest” atteso per il prossimo 14 giugno su etichetta Drag City.

L’album conterrà 20 brani e arriva 6 anni dopo il precedente “Dream River” (leggi la recensione) mentre nel 2014 il cantautore americano aveva pubblicato un libro di disegni e testi dal titolo “I Drive a Valance”. Dell’anno scorso invece “Live at Third Man Records” disco dal vivo rilasciato per l’etichetta di Jack White.

“Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest” tracklist:

01 Shepherd’s Welcome

02 Black Dog on the Beach

03 Angela

04 The Ballad of the Hulk

05 Writing

06 Morning Is My Godmother

07 747

08 Watch Me Get Married

09 Young Icarus

10 Released

11 What Comes After Certainty

12 Confederate Jasmine

13 Call Me Anything

14 Son of the Sea

15 Camels

16 Circles

17 When We Let Go

18 Lonesome Valley

19 Tugboats and Tumbleweeds

20 The Beast