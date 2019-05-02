BILL CALLAHAN ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO ALBUM “SHEPHERD IN A SHEEPSKIN VEST”

 

Bill Callahan annuncia il nuovo disco dal titolo “Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest” atteso per il prossimo 14 giugno su etichetta Drag City.

L’album conterrà 20 brani e arriva 6 anni dopo il precedente “Dream River” (leggi la recensione) mentre nel 2014 il cantautore americano aveva pubblicato un libro di disegni e testi dal titolo “I Drive a Valance”. Dell’anno scorso invece “Live at Third Man Records” disco dal vivo rilasciato per l’etichetta di Jack White.

“Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest” tracklist:
01 Shepherd’s Welcome
02 Black Dog on the Beach
03 Angela
04 The Ballad of the Hulk
05 Writing
06 Morning Is My Godmother
07 747
08 Watch Me Get Married
09 Young Icarus
10 Released
11 What Comes After Certainty
12 Confederate Jasmine
13 Call Me Anything
14 Son of the Sea
15 Camels
16 Circles
17 When We Let Go
18 Lonesome Valley
19 Tugboats and Tumbleweeds
20 The Beast

