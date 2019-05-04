 

IL FILM DEI CURE IN CONCERTO DA HYDE PARK USCIRà IN ESTATE

 
Tags:
di
4 maggio 2019
 

E’ lo stesso regista Tim Pope a confermarlo: il film-concerto dei Cure ad Hyde Park nel 2018 uscirà questa estate.

Il documentario, la cui idea era in cantiere già nel 2017, sarà quindi nei cinema tra pochi mesi, come svela lo stesso autore via twitter:

In passato Pope aveva anticipato la volontà di lavorare insieme alla band per un documentario:
Il 2018 mi vedrà collaborare con Robert Smith in un lungometraggio, un documentario cronologico della storia di The Cure dagli anni ’70, ad oggi e al futuro.

e ancora:
Lo stesso Robert racconterà sarà voce narrante di eventi che ripercorreranno i 40 anni della band. Il film fornireà ai vecchi fans una collezione di Robert mai vista prima: Super-8, interviste, bootleg, spettacoli rari, dietro le quinte…

Foto Credit: Christopher Johnson from Tokyo, Japan [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Frankie Cosmos + Ian Sweet @ Covo ...
    E’ il venerdì di Pasqua e l’appuntamento di questa sera è di quelli che gli appassionati di indie-pop si sono segnati da parecchi mesi ...

    VIDEO: In Mirrors – Human

    Gli In Mirrors sono una band di Vancouver, British Columbia e comprendono Jesse Taylor, il giapponese Takashi Inoue e Bill Batt. Sotto ...

    TRACK: Pinky Pinky – My ...
    Le Pinky Pinky hanno pubblicato finora appena due EP e ora sono finite sotto contratto con la Innovative Leisure. Le tre ragazze losangeline ...

    Inaspettatamente arriva un nuovo ...
    Sorpresa che, immaginiamo, farà felici tutti i fan dei Kooks. La band di Brighton piazza infatti, così dal nulla, un nuovo singolo ...

    Oggi “Ocean Rain” degli ...
    E’ un vero peccato che qui da noi, musicalmente parlando, sia giunto soprattutto il peggio delle produzioni degli anni ’80, cosa che si ...
    I più visualizzati

    Oggi “Ocean Rain” degli Echo And The Bunnymen compie 35 anni
    E’ un vero peccato che qui da noi, musicalmente parlando, sia giunto soprattutto il peggio delle produzioni degli anni ’80, cosa che si sta ripetendo allo stesso modo in questo decennio. Non è mai troppo tardi per recuperare il terreno perduto, ...
    2 maggio 2019

    Oggi il debut album degli Stone Roses compie 30 anni
    I am the resurrection and I am the light A Ian Brown, John Squire, Gary Mounfield e Alan Wren era già chiaro che si trattava di un disco da predestinati, da messia, da “The One / Neo”. Un disco destinato a chiudere un cerchio sui musicalmente ...
    13 aprile 2019

    Oggi “Nordest Cowboys” degli Estra compie 20 anni
    Il rock come reazione allo smarrimento e come forma di riscatto. Era questa voglia di ribellione ad animare Giulio “Estremo” Casale, Alberto “Abe” Salvadori, Nicola “Accio” Ghedin e Eddy Bassan in arte Estra. Quattro ragazzi di Treviso ...
    15 aprile 2019

    Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel
    Dublino negli ultimi sei o sette anni è tornata ad essere una città musicalmente viva, dopo un periodo in cui non molto di quanto veniva prodotto nella capitale d’Irlanda riusciva a varcare i confini nazionali. Tante le band meritevoli di ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     