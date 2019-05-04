IL FILM DEI CURE IN CONCERTO DA HYDE PARK USCIRà IN ESTATE

E’ lo stesso regista Tim Pope a confermarlo: il film-concerto dei Cure ad Hyde Park nel 2018 uscirà questa estate.

Il documentario, la cui idea era in cantiere già nel 2017, sarà quindi nei cinema tra pochi mesi, come svela lo stesso autore via twitter:

Yes, it’s true what Robert has announced – that our film of Hyde Park will hit cinemas in early summer. A global release, it marks the first time to see The Cure on the big screen since ‘Orange.’ I shot it in groovy 4K and we mixed at Abbey Road in glorious 5:1 surround sound. pic.twitter.com/VhNaYdBWyf — Tim Pope🎥 (@timpopedirector) 4 maggio 2019

No point to say more for now, but we have worked long and hard on this to give a truly cinematic experience. Just a couple of screen grabs to whet your appetite. More announcements to come in next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/DBaNYN7wxb — Tim Pope🎥 (@timpopedirector) 4 maggio 2019

In passato Pope aveva anticipato la volontà di lavorare insieme alla band per un documentario:

Il 2018 mi vedrà collaborare con Robert Smith in un lungometraggio, un documentario cronologico della storia di The Cure dagli anni ’70, ad oggi e al futuro.

e ancora:

Lo stesso Robert racconterà sarà voce narrante di eventi che ripercorreranno i 40 anni della band. Il film fornireà ai vecchi fans una collezione di Robert mai vista prima: Super-8, interviste, bootleg, spettacoli rari, dietro le quinte…

Foto Credit: Christopher Johnson from Tokyo, Japan [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons