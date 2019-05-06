 

JOSH HOMME è AL LAVORO SU UN NUOVO ALBUM DESERT SESSIONS ?

 
6 maggio 2019
 

Con un post apparso sul profilo instagram dei suoi Queens Of The Stone Age Josh Homme lascia capire che un nuovo disco delle “Desert Sessions” potrebbe essere in cantiere.

Mi chiedo se qualcuno stia registrando nel deserto… scrive Homme chiudendo il post con gli eloquenti hashtag “#desert #sessions #11 and #12”

Desert Sessions è stato un collettivo allestito da Josh Homme tra il 1997 e il 2003 con all’attivo 10 dischi ultimo dei quali è “The Desert Sessions – Volume 10: ‘I Heart Disco’” (2003).

Tra i collaboratori del progetto ci sono stati PJ Harvey, Mark Lanegan, Twiggy Ramirez, Nick Oliveri, Dean Ween, Jesse Hughes e Brant Bjork.

Ora dopo una lunga pausa ‘le sessioni desertiche’ potrebbero tornare miracolasamente tra noi.

