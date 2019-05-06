JOSH HOMME è AL LAVORO SU UN NUOVO ALBUM DESERT SESSIONS ?

Con un post apparso sul profilo instagram dei suoi Queens Of The Stone Age Josh Homme lascia capire che un nuovo disco delle “Desert Sessions” potrebbe essere in cantiere.
Mi chiedo se qualcuno stia registrando nel deserto… scrive Homme chiudendo il post con gli eloquenti hashtag “#desert #sessions #11 and #12”
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The split second before they asked each other “why the long face?” At the exact, Same, Time. Only then did the new friends realize, they owed each other a coke. You know, this is one of those moments that really makes you stop & think: I wonder if anyone’s been recording in the desert? I dunno. I just, Don’t, Know. #newfriends #desert #longface #tinyhorsebirdbuddies #sessions #fastfriends #11 #saddleup #longtimeago #& #oppositesattract #strangesupplier #12 #movetogether #horsinaround #qotsa #queensofthestoneage #tightwads&nitwits&critics&heels #mansionsofmirror #answerthephone #crucifire #horseplay #birdbrain #makesyouwonder #stonersheaverocks
Desert Sessions è stato un collettivo allestito da Josh Homme tra il 1997 e il 2003 con all’attivo 10 dischi ultimo dei quali è “The Desert Sessions – Volume 10: ‘I Heart Disco’” (2003).
Tra i collaboratori del progetto ci sono stati PJ Harvey, Mark Lanegan, Twiggy Ramirez, Nick Oliveri, Dean Ween, Jesse Hughes e Brant Bjork.
Ora dopo una lunga pausa ‘le sessioni desertiche’ potrebbero tornare miracolasamente tra noi.
Credit Foto: Takahiro Kyono (CC BY 2.0)