 

GLI AFRICA EXPRESS DI DAMON ALBARN ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA UN PRIMO ESTRATTO.

 
di
8 maggio 2019
 

Africa Express, progetto musicale che vanta tra i suoi fondatori Damon Albarn, annuncia la pubblicazione del nuovo disco “EGOLI”.

All’album, in uscita il prossimo 12 luglio su Africa Express Records, collaborano, oltre al leader dei Blur, Gruff Rhys, Nick Zinner (chitarrista degli Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Georgia e tanti altri musicisti del Sud Africa.

Ascolta il primo estratto “Johannesburg” con il feat. del cantante dei Super Furry Animals Gruff Rhys:

“EGOLI” tracklist:

01 Welcome [ft. Phuzekhemisi]
02 City in Lights [ft. Georgia, Mahotella Queens, Otim Alpha, Nick Zinner]
03 The River [ft. Muzi, Zola 7, Mahotella Queens]
04 Bittersweet Escape [ft. Mr Jukes, Nonku Phiri, BCUC]
05 Johannesburg [ft. Gruff Rhys, Morena Leraba, Radio 123, Sibot]
06 Become the Tiger [ft. Sibot, Damon Albarn, Mr Jukes]
07 Africa to the World [ft. Infamous Boiz, Dominowe, Otim Alpha, Mahotella Queens, Nick Zinner, Remi Kabaka, Radio 123]
08 Absolutely Everything Is Pointing Towards the Light [ft. Gruff Rhys, Zolani Mahola]
09 Where Will This Lead Us To? [ft. Moonchild Sanelly, Radio 123, Blue May]
10 Mama [ft. Otim Alpha, Georgia, Radio 123]
11 No Games [ft. Sho Madjozi, Poté, Moonchild Sanelly, Ghetts, Muzi, Radio 123]
12 Morals [ft. Moonchild Sanelly, Mahotella Queens, Muzi, Mr Jukes]
13 Taranau [ft. Otim Alpha, Gruff Rhys]
14 The Return of Bacardi [ft. DJ Spoko, FAKA]
15 Sizi Freaks [ft. Infamous Boiz, Moonchild Sanelly]
16 Twirl [ft. Poté, Ghetts]
17 I Can’t Move [ft. Damon Albarn, Moonchild Sanelly, Mr Jukes, Sibot, Blue May]
18 See the World [ft. Mahotella Queens, Damon Albarn, Gruff Rhys]

Credit Foto: Linda Brownlee

