I RUSSIAN CIRCLES ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO “BLOOD YEAR”. ASCOLTA UN PRIMO ESTRATTO.

“Blood Year” è il titolo del settimo disco in studio dei Russian Circles.
L’album è in uscita il prossimo 2 agosto su Sargent House. Primo singolo estratto è “Arluck”:
Per il nuovo lavoro la band post-rock di Chicago ha lavorato insieme a Kurt Ballou dei Converge.
Ecco la tracklist di “Blood Year”:
01 Hunter Moon
02 Arluck
03 Milano
04 Kohokia
05 Ghost on High
06 Sinaia
07 Quartered
'Arluck' the first new track from our 7th LP 'Blood Year' is now streaming everywhere. It will be released on August 2nd via @sargenthouse . Recorded and mixed by Kurt Ballou @godcitymusic and in Chicago @electricalaudio – artwork by Orion Landau .
Credit Foto: Andrea Petrovicova