I RUSSIAN CIRCLES ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO “BLOOD YEAR”. ASCOLTA UN PRIMO ESTRATTO.

 

RUSSIAN CIRCLES ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO "BLOOD YEAR". ASCOLTA UN PRIMO ESTRATTO.

 
di
22 maggio 2019
 

“Blood Year” è il titolo del settimo disco in studio dei Russian Circles.

L’album è in uscita il prossimo 2 agosto su Sargent House. Primo singolo estratto è “Arluck”:

Per il nuovo lavoro la band post-rock di Chicago ha lavorato insieme a Kurt Ballou dei Converge.

Ecco la tracklist di “Blood Year”:

01 Hunter Moon
02 Arluck
03 Milano
04 Kohokia
05 Ghost on High
06 Sinaia
07 Quartered

‘Arluck’ the first new track from our 7th LP ‘Blood Year’ is now streaming everywhere. It will be released on August 2nd via @sargenthouse . Recorded and mixed by Kurt Ballou @godcitymusic and in Chicago @electricalaudio – artwork by Orion Landau ‪. ‬Pre-orders are now available in Europe through @evil_greed and @hellomerch for USA. Touring will take place as follows May 31 Chicago, IL @ Do Division Fest AUG 08 Dublin, IRE @ Button Factory ~ AUG 09 Galway IRE @ Roisin Dubh ~ AUG 10 Belfast N-IRE @ Limelight 2~ AUG 12 Glasgow, SCO @ G2 ^ AUG 13 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla^ AUG 14 London, UK @ Earth^ AUG 16 Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent Festival ‪Sept 11 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *‬ ‪Sept 12 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Culture Center *‬ ‪Sept 14 Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Bozeman *‬ ‪Sept 16 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *‬ ‪Sept 17 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *‬ ‪Sept 19 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *‬ ‪Sept 20 Ventura, CA @ Discovery Ventura *‬ ‪Sept 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom *‬ ‪Sept 23 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile *‬ ‪Sept 24 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *‬ ‪Sept 25 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *‬ ‪Sept 28 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *‬ ‪Oct 18 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme‬+ ‪Oct 19 Detroit, MI @ El Club‬+ ‪Oct 20 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace‬+ ‪Oct 21 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount‬+ ‪Oct 23 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S ArtSpace‬+ ‪Oct 24 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair‬+ ‪Oct 26 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw‬+ ‪Oct 27 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer‬+ ‪Oct 29 Washington, DC @ Union Stage‬+ ‪Oct 30 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry‬+ ‪Nov 1 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall +‬ ‪Nov 2 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre +‬ ‪Nov 3 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade +‬ ‪Nov 4 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack's +‬ ‪Nov 6 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group +‬ ‪Nov 8 Austin, TX @ Levitation‬ ‪Nov 9 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company ‪Nov 11 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall +‬ ‪ ‬ Support from ‪ w/ @nospillblood ~‬ ‪w/ @aawilliamsmusic ^‬ ‪w/ @wearefacs *‬ ‪w/ @windhand +‬

Credit Foto: Andrea Petrovicova

