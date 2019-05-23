I SONIC YOUTH PUBBLICANO IL LIVE ALBUM “BATTERY PARK, NYC: JULY 4, 2008”

Nel 2009, con il pre-order dell’ultimo disco in studio della band “The Eternal” (leggi la recensione), i Sonic Youth ti spedivano a casa un disco bonus, un intero live album registrato al Battery Park di NYC un anno prima.

Ora “Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008” vive di vita propria in un disco che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 7 giugno su Matador.

Primo estratto in streaming “Bull in the Heather”:

Questa invece la tracklist:

01 She Is Not Alone

02 The Sprawl

03 World Looks Red

04 Jams Run Free

05 Hey Joni

06 Silver Rocket

07 The Wonder

08 Hyperstation

09 Bull in the Heather

10 100%

11 Making the Nature Scene

Credit Foto: tkaravou from Montreal, Canada [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons