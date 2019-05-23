 

I SONIC YOUTH PUBBLICANO IL LIVE ALBUM “BATTERY PARK, NYC: JULY 4, 2008”

 
23 maggio 2019
 

Nel 2009, con il pre-order dell’ultimo disco in studio della band “The Eternal” (leggi la recensione), i Sonic Youth ti spedivano a casa un disco bonus, un intero live album registrato al Battery Park di NYC un anno prima.

Ora “Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008” vive di vita propria in un disco che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 7 giugno su Matador.

Primo estratto in streaming “Bull in the Heather”:

Questa invece la tracklist:

01 She Is Not Alone
02 The Sprawl
03 World Looks Red
04 Jams Run Free
05 Hey Joni
06 Silver Rocket
07 The Wonder
08 Hyperstation
09 Bull in the Heather
10 100%
11 Making the Nature Scene

Credit Foto: tkaravou from Montreal, Canada [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

