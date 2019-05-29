 

SECONDO ESTRATTO DAL NUOVO DISCO DEGLI AFRICA EXPRESS. C’è ANCHE IL FEATURING DI DAMON ALBARN.

 
Tags: ,
di
29 maggio 2019
 

Africa Express, progetto musicale che vanta tra i suoi fondatori Damon Albarn, ha annunciato alcune settimane fa la pubblicazione del nuovo album “EGOLI” presentando il primo singolo “Johannesburg”.

All’album, in uscita il prossimo 12 luglio su Africa Express Records, collaborano, oltre al leader dei Blur, Gruff Rhys, Nick Zinner (chitarrista degli Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Georgia e tanti altri musicisti del Sud Africa.

Il secondo estratto “Become The Tiger” con il feat. di Sibot, Mr Jukes e Damon Albarn:

“EGOLI” tracklist:

01 Welcome [ft. Phuzekhemisi]
02 City in Lights [ft. Georgia, Mahotella Queens, Otim Alpha, Nick Zinner]
03 The River [ft. Muzi, Zola 7, Mahotella Queens]
04 Bittersweet Escape [ft. Mr Jukes, Nonku Phiri, BCUC]
05 Johannesburg [ft. Gruff Rhys, Morena Leraba, Radio 123, Sibot]
06 Become the Tiger [ft. Sibot, Damon Albarn, Mr Jukes]
07 Africa to the World [ft. Infamous Boiz, Dominowe, Otim Alpha, Mahotella Queens, Nick Zinner, Remi Kabaka, Radio 123]
08 Absolutely Everything Is Pointing Towards the Light [ft. Gruff Rhys, Zolani Mahola]
09 Where Will This Lead Us To? [ft. Moonchild Sanelly, Radio 123, Blue May]
10 Mama [ft. Otim Alpha, Georgia, Radio 123]
11 No Games [ft. Sho Madjozi, Poté, Moonchild Sanelly, Ghetts, Muzi, Radio 123]
12 Morals [ft. Moonchild Sanelly, Mahotella Queens, Muzi, Mr Jukes]
13 Taranau [ft. Otim Alpha, Gruff Rhys]
14 The Return of Bacardi [ft. DJ Spoko, FAKA]
15 Sizi Freaks [ft. Infamous Boiz, Moonchild Sanelly]
16 Twirl [ft. Poté, Ghetts]
17 I Can’t Move [ft. Damon Albarn, Moonchild Sanelly, Mr Jukes, Sibot, Blue May]
18 See the World [ft. Mahotella Queens, Damon Albarn, Gruff Rhys]

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    I Voidz di Julian Casablancas ...
    I Voidz di Julian Casablancas hanno condiviso l’inedito “The Eternal Tao” brano prodotto da Mac DeMarco e Kirin J Callinan. ...

    Sleater-Kinney: ascolta il nuovo ...
    Come ampiamente spoilerato nei giorni scorsi le Sleater-Kinney condividono oggi il primo estratto dal prossimo disco prodotto da St Vincent. ...

    Ascolta 2 nuovi brani di Sufjan ...
    Sufjan Stevens pubblica online 2 inediti composti per il “Pride Month”. “Love Yourself” e “With My Whole Heart” ...

    Guarda il video di ...
    I King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard pubblicano online il video dell’inedito “Self-Immolate”. L’ultimo disco della band ...

    Guarda il video di “Melody Of ...
    Il 21 giugno gli Hot Chip pubblicano il loro nuovo album “A Bath Full Of Ecstasy”, un nuovo capitolo rinfrescante per la loro ...
    I più visualizzati
    4 maggio 2019

    Oggi “Ocean Rain” degli Echo And The Bunnymen compie 35 anni
    E’ un vero peccato che qui da noi, musicalmente parlando, sia giunto soprattutto il peggio delle produzioni degli anni ’80, cosa che si sta ripetendo allo stesso modo in questo decennio. Non è mai troppo tardi per recuperare il terreno perduto, ...
    24 maggio 2019

    Oggi “Diamond Dogs” di David Bowie compie 45 anni
    ”Diamond Dogs” fu uno dei dischi più belli e controversi mai prodotti da David Bowie. Inizialmente pensato come un concept su uno dei romanzi più amati da David, “1984” di George Orwell, fu poi realizzato come una sorta di incubo sonoro a ...
    2 maggio 2019

    Oggi il debut album degli Stone Roses compie 30 anni
    I am the resurrection and I am the light A Ian Brown, John Squire, Gary Mounfield e Alan Wren era già chiaro che si trattava di un disco da predestinati, da messia, da “The One / Neo”. Un disco destinato a chiudere un cerchio sui musicalmente ...
    26 maggio 2019

    Moby si scusa pubblicamente con Natalie Portman per le rivelazioni contenute nella sua biografia
    Con un comunicato stampa pubblicato sul proprio profilo instagram Moby sembra porre fine al recente, poco cordiale, botta e risposta con l’attrice Natalie Portman. Nei giorni scorsi in un estratto della sua autobiografia “Then It Fell ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     