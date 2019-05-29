SECONDO ESTRATTO DAL NUOVO DISCO DEGLI AFRICA EXPRESS. C’è ANCHE IL FEATURING DI DAMON ALBARN.

Africa Express, progetto musicale che vanta tra i suoi fondatori Damon Albarn, ha annunciato alcune settimane fa la pubblicazione del nuovo album “EGOLI” presentando il primo singolo “Johannesburg”.

All’album, in uscita il prossimo 12 luglio su Africa Express Records, collaborano, oltre al leader dei Blur, Gruff Rhys, Nick Zinner (chitarrista degli Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Georgia e tanti altri musicisti del Sud Africa.

Il secondo estratto “Become The Tiger” con il feat. di Sibot, Mr Jukes e Damon Albarn:

“EGOLI” tracklist:

01 Welcome [ft. Phuzekhemisi]

02 City in Lights [ft. Georgia, Mahotella Queens, Otim Alpha, Nick Zinner]

03 The River [ft. Muzi, Zola 7, Mahotella Queens]

04 Bittersweet Escape [ft. Mr Jukes, Nonku Phiri, BCUC]

05 Johannesburg [ft. Gruff Rhys, Morena Leraba, Radio 123, Sibot]

06 Become the Tiger [ft. Sibot, Damon Albarn, Mr Jukes]

07 Africa to the World [ft. Infamous Boiz, Dominowe, Otim Alpha, Mahotella Queens, Nick Zinner, Remi Kabaka, Radio 123]

08 Absolutely Everything Is Pointing Towards the Light [ft. Gruff Rhys, Zolani Mahola]

09 Where Will This Lead Us To? [ft. Moonchild Sanelly, Radio 123, Blue May]

10 Mama [ft. Otim Alpha, Georgia, Radio 123]

11 No Games [ft. Sho Madjozi, Poté, Moonchild Sanelly, Ghetts, Muzi, Radio 123]

12 Morals [ft. Moonchild Sanelly, Mahotella Queens, Muzi, Mr Jukes]

13 Taranau [ft. Otim Alpha, Gruff Rhys]

14 The Return of Bacardi [ft. DJ Spoko, FAKA]

15 Sizi Freaks [ft. Infamous Boiz, Moonchild Sanelly]

16 Twirl [ft. Poté, Ghetts]

17 I Can’t Move [ft. Damon Albarn, Moonchild Sanelly, Mr Jukes, Sibot, Blue May]

18 See the World [ft. Mahotella Queens, Damon Albarn, Gruff Rhys]