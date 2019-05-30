ADAM GREEN ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO CON OSPITE FLORENCE WELCH

Il decimo disco solista di Adam Green si intitola “Engine Of Paradise” ed uscirà il 6 settembre sull’etichetta di Danger Mouse 30th Century Records.
L’album ospita tra gli altri contributi di Florence Welch (Florence & The Machine), Jonathan Rado di Foxygen e Delicate Steve.
Primo singolo in ascolto “Freeze My Love”:
MY NEW ALBUM “Engine of Paradise” is coming out Sept 6th on @30CenturyRcrds Listen to the first single “Freeze My Love” here! https://t.co/0RGVgTCHBQ pic.twitter.com/FutgPN8ksE
— Adam Green (@AverageCabbage) May 30, 2019
“Engine of Paradise” tracklist
01. Engine of Paradise
02. Gather Round
03. Freeze My Love
04. Wines and Champagnes
05. Escape From This Brain
06. Cheating on a Stranger
07. Let’s Get Moving
08. Rather Have No Thing
09. Reasonable Man