ADAM GREEN ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO CON OSPITE FLORENCE WELCH

Il decimo disco solista di Adam Green si intitola “Engine Of Paradise” ed uscirà il 6 settembre sull’etichetta di Danger Mouse 30th Century Records.

L’album ospita tra gli altri contributi di Florence Welch (Florence & The Machine), Jonathan Rado di Foxygen e Delicate Steve.

Primo singolo in ascolto “Freeze My Love”:

MY NEW ALBUM “Engine of Paradise” is coming out Sept 6th on @30CenturyRcrds Listen to the first single “Freeze My Love” here! https://t.co/0RGVgTCHBQ pic.twitter.com/FutgPN8ksE — Adam Green (@AverageCabbage) May 30, 2019

“Engine of Paradise” tracklist

01. Engine of Paradise

02. Gather Round

03. Freeze My Love

04. Wines and Champagnes

05. Escape From This Brain

06. Cheating on a Stranger

07. Let’s Get Moving

08. Rather Have No Thing

09. Reasonable Man