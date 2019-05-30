BURIAL: ASCOLTA LA NUOVA “CLAUSTRO”

Burial torna con un nuovo brano dal titolo “Claustro”.

Ascolta il pezzo presentato al BBC Music Show programma radiofonico condotto da Mary Anne Hobbs:

“Claustro” esce su vinile il 14 giugno, etichetta Hyperdub, insieme alla bside “State Forest”.

Questa la cover dell’EP:

HDB120 Burial – Claustro / State Forest out June 14th

Preorder here: https://t.co/LtDyUQx9QO and here: https://t.co/vHlgB9C10q as well as everywhere else – thanks for @maryannehobbs for the play – check back after 1pm to hear it https://t.co/8zBF0uPCqZ pic.twitter.com/3t765qX1WX

— Hyperdub (@Hyperdub) May 30, 2019