 

BURIAL: ASCOLTA LA NUOVA “CLAUSTRO”

 
di
30 maggio 2019
 

Burial torna con un nuovo brano dal titolo “Claustro”.

Ascolta il pezzo presentato al BBC Music Show programma radiofonico condotto da Mary Anne Hobbs:

“Claustro” esce su vinile il 14 giugno, etichetta Hyperdub, insieme alla bside “State Forest”.

Questa la cover dell’EP:

