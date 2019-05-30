 

TERZO ALBUM PER FLORIST A LUGLIO. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL SINGOLO “SHADOW BLOOM”

 
30 maggio 2019
 

A meno di due anni da “If Blue Could Be Happiness” (leggi la recensione), Florist ritorna con il suo terzo LP, “Emily Alone”, che uscirà il prossimo 26 luglio via Double Double Whammy.

Le dodici canzoni che fanno parte del nuovo disco sono state scritte alla fine dello scorso anno dalla sola Emily Sprague nella sua nuova casa a Los Angeles, in cui si è trasferita da qualche tempo, abbandonando lo stato di New York, dove sono invece rimasti gli altri componenti della band.

Qui sotto, intanto, potete vedere il video (diretto da Carley Solether) del primo singolo estratto, “Shadow Bloom”.

“Emily Alone” Tracklist:
1. As Alone
2. Moon Begins
3. Celebration
4. I Also Have Eyes
5. Ocean Arms
6. Time Is A Dark Feeling
7. M
8. Now
9. Rain Song
10. Still
11. Shadow Bloom
12. Today I’ll Have You Around

a year and a half ago i moved across the country to california alone and began a journey of finding the essence of a self inside of me, a spirit of sorts that breathes with me and keeps me company no matter where i am or how alone i may feel. the darkness of this internal place is thick and beautiful. i deep dove into it and emerged, somehow, with 12 songs that document this search through the lens of my own life. this new album and the process of making it was maybe the most growth filled experience i’ve had so far in this body. it’s about continuing to exist after all the walls around you fall down, about staying very still and listening for the invisible layers of realities which exist all around and within us, wanting so badly to reach in and take something out but only being able to do so within your mind. this album is also a deviation from florist as it has existed for the last 7 years – it’s a solo album because florist is a documentary, and this documentation although i made it alone, contains the story of the project during this time. my only goal in this life is to translate experiences and emotions into music and art for people to consume in their own lives and feel maybe just a little bit more comfortable in those dark and beautiful spaces . i hope this journey can resonate with people and serve as a reminder that magic is real and its inside of you at all times ~ this music means more to me than i could ever rant on about. i am so excited to finally be sharing it now. the first single “shadow bloom”, and the music video that goes with it is out today. my dear best friend @carleysolether made this photo of me on the album cover, as well as directed the new video, and @jtngu filmed + colored it. @dbldblwhmmy is my family and has supported florist unwaveringly for almost its entire life – they are good true people in this music world. i love you all so much ❤️ thank you ♾

