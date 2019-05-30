TERZO ALBUM PER FLORIST A LUGLIO. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL SINGOLO “SHADOW BLOOM”

A meno di due anni da “If Blue Could Be Happiness” (leggi la recensione), Florist ritorna con il suo terzo LP, “Emily Alone”, che uscirà il prossimo 26 luglio via Double Double Whammy.

Le dodici canzoni che fanno parte del nuovo disco sono state scritte alla fine dello scorso anno dalla sola Emily Sprague nella sua nuova casa a Los Angeles, in cui si è trasferita da qualche tempo, abbandonando lo stato di New York, dove sono invece rimasti gli altri componenti della band.

Qui sotto, intanto, potete vedere il video (diretto da Carley Solether) del primo singolo estratto, “Shadow Bloom”.

“Emily Alone” Tracklist:

1. As Alone

2. Moon Begins

3. Celebration

4. I Also Have Eyes

5. Ocean Arms

6. Time Is A Dark Feeling

7. M

8. Now

9. Rain Song

10. Still

11. Shadow Bloom

12. Today I’ll Have You Around