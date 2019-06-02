ROBERT PATTINSON SARA’ IL NUOVO BATMAN

Robert Pattinson è ufficialmente il nuovo ‘Batman’.

Il nuovo film della saga del supereroe DC Comics sarà diretto da Matt Reeves ed è atteso nei cinema il 25 giugno 2021. La pre-produzione, diretta dall’accoppiata Warner Bros.-DC Comics, dovrebbe partire questa estate.

Pattison sostituisce Ben Affleck l’ultimo attore in ordine di tempo a vestire i panni dell’ ‘uomo pipistrello’ in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” e “Justice League” entrambi firmati da Zack Snyder.

Credit Foto: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons