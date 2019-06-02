 

ROBERT PATTINSON SARA’ IL NUOVO BATMAN

 
Tags: ,
di
2 giugno 2019
 

Robert Pattinson è ufficialmente il nuovo ‘Batman’.

Il nuovo film della saga del supereroe DC Comics sarà diretto da Matt Reeves ed è atteso nei cinema il 25 giugno 2021. La pre-produzione, diretta dall’accoppiata Warner Bros.-DC Comics, dovrebbe partire questa estate.

Pattison sostituisce Ben Affleck l’ultimo attore in ordine di tempo a vestire i panni dell’ ‘uomo pipistrello’ in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” e “Justice League” entrambi firmati da Zack Snyder.

Credit Foto: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Christian Death – Live @ ...
    di Enrico Sciarrone Bisogna dare atto e riconoscere a Valor Kand una perseveranza e una caparbietà veramente ammirevole. Non so quanti ...

    Il Primavera Sound annuncia le date ...
    Il Primavera Sound, storico festival europeo che si tiene a Barcellona e da qualche anno anche a Porto, annuncia una terza destinazione: dal ...

    La Battaglia di Cannes (Parte 1)

    La palma d’oro per il miglior film della settantaduesima edizione del festival di Cannes è andata, meritatamente, a «Parasite» del ...

    “Bellezza, eleganza e ...
    Abbiamo parlato con Viola Costa (direttrice artistica del Vittoriale degli Italiani) per farci un’idea di cosa significa riuscire ...

    ALBUM: Saint Agnes – Welcome ...
    L’aspettavamo (qua il nostro Weekly Radar) ed ora è realtà: “Welcome to Silvertown” è uscito lo scorso 3 Maggio via ...
    I più visualizzati
    4 maggio 2019

    Oggi “Ocean Rain” degli Echo And The Bunnymen compie 35 anni
    E’ un vero peccato che qui da noi, musicalmente parlando, sia giunto soprattutto il peggio delle produzioni degli anni ’80, cosa che si sta ripetendo allo stesso modo in questo decennio. Non è mai troppo tardi per recuperare il terreno perduto, ...
    24 maggio 2019

    Oggi “Diamond Dogs” di David Bowie compie 45 anni
    ”Diamond Dogs” fu uno dei dischi più belli e controversi mai prodotti da David Bowie. Inizialmente pensato come un concept su uno dei romanzi più amati da David, “1984” di George Orwell, fu poi realizzato come una sorta di incubo sonoro a ...
    26 maggio 2019

    Moby si scusa pubblicamente con Natalie Portman per le rivelazioni contenute nella sua biografia
    Con un comunicato stampa pubblicato sul proprio profilo instagram Moby sembra porre fine al recente, poco cordiale, botta e risposta con l’attrice Natalie Portman. Nei giorni scorsi in un estratto della sua autobiografia “Then It Fell ...
    9 maggio 2019

    Mike Patton porta in Italia i suoi Mondo Cane per 2 date live
    Mondo Cane, il progetto tutto italiano di Mike Patton, tornerà a distanza di 9 anni nella nostra penisola questa estate per due imperdibili concerti: 31 Agosto – Prato – Piazza Duomo / Settembre Prato è Spettacolo 2 Settembre – ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     