AD AGOSTO UN NUOVO LP DI TY SEGALL. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL PRIMO SINGOLO “TASTE”

E’ quasi un anno che Ty Segall non realizza un nuovo album da studio, ma l’attesa è quasi finita: il biondo musicista californiano, infatti, pubblicherà “First Taste” il prossimo 2 agosto via Drag City Records.
Segall con il suo nuovo lavoro cerca di espandere la sua tavolozza, aggiungendo sonorità psych-rock e strumenti come sax, mandolino, fiati e altri.
Il primo singolo è la opening-track “Taste” e qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video.
“First Taste” tracklist:
1.Taste
2. Whatever
3. Ice Plant
4. The Fall
5. I Worship The Dog
6. The Arms
7. When I Met My Parents (Part 1)
8. I Sing Them
9. When I Met My Parents (Part 3)
10. Radio
11. Self Esteem
12. Lone Cowboys