AD AGOSTO UN NUOVO LP DI TY SEGALL. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL PRIMO SINGOLO “TASTE”

E’ quasi un anno che Ty Segall non realizza un nuovo album da studio, ma l’attesa è quasi finita: il biondo musicista californiano, infatti, pubblicherà “First Taste” il prossimo 2 agosto via Drag City Records.

Segall con il suo nuovo lavoro cerca di espandere la sua tavolozza, aggiungendo sonorità psych-rock e strumenti come sax, mandolino, fiati e altri.

Il primo singolo è la opening-track “Taste” e qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video.

“First Taste” tracklist:

1.Taste

2. Whatever

3. Ice Plant

4. The Fall

5. I Worship The Dog

6. The Arms

7. When I Met My Parents (Part 1)

8. I Sing Them

9. When I Met My Parents (Part 3)

10. Radio

11. Self Esteem

12. Lone Cowboys