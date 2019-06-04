 

AD AGOSTO UN NUOVO LP DI TY SEGALL. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL PRIMO SINGOLO “TASTE”

 
Tags: ,
di
4 giugno 2019
 

E’ quasi un anno che Ty Segall non realizza un nuovo album da studio, ma l’attesa è quasi finita: il biondo musicista californiano, infatti, pubblicherà “First Taste” il prossimo 2 agosto via Drag City Records.

Segall con il suo nuovo lavoro cerca di espandere la sua tavolozza, aggiungendo sonorità psych-rock e strumenti come sax, mandolino, fiati e altri.

Il primo singolo è la opening-track “Taste” e qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video.

“First Taste” tracklist:
1.Taste
2. Whatever
3. Ice Plant
4. The Fall
5. I Worship The Dog
6. The Arms
7. When I Met My Parents (Part 1)
8. I Sing Them
9. When I Met My Parents (Part 3)
10. Radio
11. Self Esteem
12. Lone Cowboys

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Terzo album di Jay Som ad agosto. ...
    A distanza di oltre due anni da “Everybody Works”, Jay Som ritornerà il prossimo 23 agosto con il suo terzo LP, “Anak ...

    Guarda il trailer di “Rolling ...
    La prossima settimana su Netflix debutterà “Rolling Thunder Revue” documentario su Bob Dylan firmato da Martin Scorsese che ...

    Ascolta “FTA” il nuovo ...
    Piacevole sorpresa dagli Whitney, il duo di Chicago infatti svela un nuovo brano chiamato “FTA”, lo potete trovare nel rimando, ...

    Nuovo singolo anche per Perry ...
    Perry Farrell ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo “Machine Girl” tratto da “Kind Heaven”, il suo atteso album solista, in ...

    Il nuovo singolo dei Soft Cavalry ...
    I Soft Cavalry, il nuovo progetto della voce degli Slowdive, Rachel Goswell e del marito Steve Clarke, hanno condiviso il nuovo singolo ...
    I più visualizzati
    24 maggio 2019

    Oggi “Diamond Dogs” di David Bowie compie 45 anni
    ”Diamond Dogs” fu uno dei dischi più belli e controversi mai prodotti da David Bowie. Inizialmente pensato come un concept su uno dei romanzi più amati da David, “1984” di George Orwell, fu poi realizzato come una sorta di incubo sonoro a ...
    26 maggio 2019

    Moby si scusa pubblicamente con Natalie Portman per le rivelazioni contenute nella sua biografia
    Con un comunicato stampa pubblicato sul proprio profilo instagram Moby sembra porre fine al recente, poco cordiale, botta e risposta con l’attrice Natalie Portman. Nei giorni scorsi in un estratto della sua autobiografia “Then It Fell ...
    9 maggio 2019

    Mike Patton porta in Italia i suoi Mondo Cane per 2 date live
    Mondo Cane, il progetto tutto italiano di Mike Patton, tornerà a distanza di 9 anni nella nostra penisola questa estate per due imperdibili concerti: 31 Agosto – Prato – Piazza Duomo / Settembre Prato è Spettacolo 2 Settembre – ...
    6 maggio 2019

    Bad Religion – Age Of Unreason
    Ritmo frenetico, colpi di rullante sul secondo e sul quarto battito, plettri che sfrigolano lungo le tastiere delle chitarre e via, parte “Chaos From Within”. Nell’arco di appena un minuto e cinquanta secondi passano in rassegna tutti gli ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     