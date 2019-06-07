KEANE: NUOVO SINGOLO, CONCERTI E DATA DEL NUOVO ALBUM!

Buone notizie dai Keane.

C’è l’annuncio di nuove date per i concerti (per ora Belfast e Dublino, il prossimo 7 e 8 Ottobre: mancavano dalla scena dal 2013…), la diffusione di un nuovo singolo (“The Way I Feel”) e viene fissato anche il giorno d’uscita per il nuovo album: “Cause and Effect” è previsto per il prossimo 20 Settembre, co-prodotto da David Kosten via Island Records. Ecco la tracklist: