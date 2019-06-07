 

KEANE: NUOVO SINGOLO, CONCERTI E DATA DEL NUOVO ALBUM!

 
Tags:
di
7 giugno 2019
 

Buone notizie dai Keane.

C’è l’annuncio di nuove date per i concerti (per ora Belfast e Dublino, il prossimo 7 e 8 Ottobre: mancavano dalla scena dal 2013…), la diffusione di un nuovo singolo (“The Way I Feel”) e viene fissato anche il giorno d’uscita per il nuovo album: “Cause and Effect” è previsto per il prossimo 20 Settembre, co-prodotto da David Kosten via Island Records. Ecco la tracklist:

    1. You’re Not Home
    2. Love Too Much
    3. The Way I Feel
    4. Put The Radio On
    5. Strange Room
    6. Stupid Things
    7. Phases
    8. I’m Not Leaving
    9. Thread
    10. Chase The Night Away
    11. I Need Your Love

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Radiohead: approdano online 18 ore ...
    Lo scorso 23 giugno 2017 i Radiohead hanno svelato al mondo “OKNOTOK” versione estesa del loro capolavoro “OK ...

    Guarda il trailer del film-concerto ...
    Arriva online il primo trailer del film-concerto dei Cure diretto da Tim Pope. “The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018”, atteso nei cinema ...

    Gli Stone Temple Pilots celebrano i ...
    In occasione del 25esimo anniversario del secondo disco degli Stone Temple Pilots, pubblicato il 7 giugno del 1994, la Rhino annuncia la ...

    Brian Wilson sospende il tour per ...
    Brian Wilson comunica l’annullamento del tour di giugno causa aggravarsi delle sue condizioni mentali. Il co-fondatore dei Beach Boys ...

    Mavis Staples – We Get By

    Non molti artisti riescono ad attraversare mezzo secolo di carriera restando fedeli a se stessi, con la dignità intatta e una genuina ...
    I più visualizzati
    24 maggio 2019

    Oggi “Diamond Dogs” di David Bowie compie 45 anni
    ”Diamond Dogs” fu uno dei dischi più belli e controversi mai prodotti da David Bowie. Inizialmente pensato come un concept su uno dei romanzi più amati da David, “1984” di George Orwell, fu poi realizzato come una sorta di incubo sonoro a ...
    26 maggio 2019

    Moby si scusa pubblicamente con Natalie Portman per le rivelazioni contenute nella sua biografia
    Con un comunicato stampa pubblicato sul proprio profilo instagram Moby sembra porre fine al recente, poco cordiale, botta e risposta con l’attrice Natalie Portman. Nei giorni scorsi in un estratto della sua autobiografia “Then It Fell ...
    9 maggio 2019

    Mike Patton porta in Italia i suoi Mondo Cane per 2 date live
    Mondo Cane, il progetto tutto italiano di Mike Patton, tornerà a distanza di 9 anni nella nostra penisola questa estate per due imperdibili concerti: 31 Agosto – Prato – Piazza Duomo / Settembre Prato è Spettacolo 2 Settembre – ...
    17 maggio 2019

    The National – I Am Easy To Find
    Seguendo i National da molti anni, non mi aspettavo di incontrare nel loro percorso artistico una tappa come quella rappresentata da “I Am Easy To Find”. L’operazione di decostruzione di questo lungo album (un’opera di più di un’ora ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     