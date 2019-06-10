 

BAT FOR LASHES ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “LOST GIRLS”. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO.

 
Bat for Lashes annuncia oggi il nuovo disco dal titolo “Lost Girls” che uscirà il prossimo 6 settembre su etichetta AWAL.

“Lost Girls”, ispirato da Los Angeles città nella quale è stato interamente registrato, esce 3 anni dopo il precedente “The Bride” (leggi la recensione) ed è anticipato dal singolo “Kids in the Dark” che puoi ascoltare QUI.

