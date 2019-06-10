BAT FOR LASHES ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “LOST GIRLS”. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO.

Bat for Lashes annuncia oggi il nuovo disco dal titolo “Lost Girls” che uscirà il prossimo 6 settembre su etichetta AWAL.

“Lost Girls”, ispirato da Los Angeles città nella quale è stato interamente registrato, esce 3 anni dopo il precedente “The Bride” (leggi la recensione) ed è anticipato dal singolo “Kids in the Dark” che puoi ascoltare QUI.

Dear Friends, we are very excited to present to you the new album 'Lost Girls' and first single 'Kids In The Dark'. 'Lost Girls' will be released on 6th September and you can pre order your copy now https://t.co/2HivWGGQ8h pic.twitter.com/Ua2Soc2rx8

— Bat for Lashes (@BatForLashes) 10 giugno 2019