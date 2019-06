LORD DYING

Tracklist

1. Envy The End

2. Tearing at the Fabric of Consciousness

3. Nearing the End of the Curling Worm

4. The End of Experience

5. Exploring Inward (An Unwelcome Passenger)

6. Severed Forever

7. Even the Darkness Went Away

8. Freed From the Pressures of Time

9. Lacerated Psyche

10. Split From a World Within, Devoid of Dreams Death, The Final Loneliness

11. Saying Goodbye to Physical Form