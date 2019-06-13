 

UN NUOVO LIVE ALBUM PER CAR SEAT HEADREST TRA POCHI GIORNI. GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “FILL IN THE BLANK”

 
13 giugno 2019
 

Car Seat Headrest ha annunciato un nuovo live-album, “Commit Yourself Completely”, in uscita il prossimo 17 giugno via Matador Records.

Il disco live del progetto di Will Toledo comprende nove brani estratti da “Teens Of Denial” (2016) e “Twin Fantasy” (2018) e registrati tra Regno Unito, Stati Uniti e Francia.

Il primo assaggio è la versione live di “Fill In The Blank”, registrata al Newport Music Hall di Columbus, Ohio e qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video.

“Commit Yourself Completely” Tracklist:
1. Cosmic Hero (Live at the Tramshed, Cardiff, Wales)
2. Fill In The Blank (Live at Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH)
3. Drugs With Friends (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)
4. Bodys (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)
5. Cute Thing (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, England)
6. Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, England)
7. Destroyed By Hippie Powers (Live at the Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR)
8. Ivy (live at the Capitol Theater, Olympia, WA)
9. Beach Life-In-Death (Live at Crossroads, KC, Kansas City, MO)

Foto Credit: Mikeal Beland

