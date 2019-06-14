LE SLEATER-KINNEY SVELANO I DETTAGLI DEL NUOVO DISCO PRODOTTO DA ST. VINCENT. ASCOLTA UN NUOVO SINGOLO.

Le Sleater-Kinney hanno finalmente svelato tutti i dettagli del nuovo disco prodotto St. Vincent.
“The Center Won’t Hold”, che alcune settimane fa era stato anticipato dal primo estratto “Hurry On Home”, uscirà il 16 agosto su etichetta Mom + Pop.
Qui potete ascoltare un nuovo singolo dal titolo “The Future Is Here”:
Di seguito invece cover e tracklist
Listen to @Sleater_Kinney's new single “The Future Is Here” https://t.co/gaaKEYoF86 pic.twitter.com/DjkPrrrTvJ
— Stereogum (@stereogum) 14 giugno 2019
“The Center Won’t Hold” tracklist:
01 The Center Won’t Hold
02 Hurry on Home
03 Reach Out
04 Can I Go On
05 Restless
06 Ruins
07 LOVE
08 Bad Dance
09 The Future Is Here
10 The Dog/The Body
11 Broken