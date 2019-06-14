LE SLEATER-KINNEY SVELANO I DETTAGLI DEL NUOVO DISCO PRODOTTO DA ST. VINCENT. ASCOLTA UN NUOVO SINGOLO.

Le Sleater-Kinney hanno finalmente svelato tutti i dettagli del nuovo disco prodotto St. Vincent.

“The Center Won’t Hold”, che alcune settimane fa era stato anticipato dal primo estratto “Hurry On Home”, uscirà il 16 agosto su etichetta Mom + Pop.

Qui potete ascoltare un nuovo singolo dal titolo “The Future Is Here”:

Di seguito invece cover e tracklist

“The Center Won’t Hold” tracklist:

01 The Center Won’t Hold

02 Hurry on Home

03 Reach Out

04 Can I Go On

05 Restless

06 Ruins

07 LOVE

08 Bad Dance

09 The Future Is Here

10 The Dog/The Body

11 Broken