 

LE SLEATER-KINNEY SVELANO I DETTAGLI DEL NUOVO DISCO PRODOTTO DA ST. VINCENT. ASCOLTA UN NUOVO SINGOLO.

 
Tags: ,
di
14 giugno 2019
 

Le Sleater-Kinney hanno finalmente svelato tutti i dettagli del nuovo disco prodotto St. Vincent.

“The Center Won’t Hold”, che alcune settimane fa era stato anticipato dal primo estratto “Hurry On Home”, uscirà il 16 agosto su etichetta Mom + Pop.

Qui potete ascoltare un nuovo singolo dal titolo “The Future Is Here”:

Di seguito invece cover e tracklist

“The Center Won’t Hold” tracklist:
01 The Center Won’t Hold
02 Hurry on Home
03 Reach Out
04 Can I Go On
05 Restless
06 Ruins
07 LOVE
08 Bad Dance
09 The Future Is Here
10 The Dog/The Body
11 Broken

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    ALBUM: Jeanines – Jeanines

    C’è la mano della Slumberland Records dietro al delizioso esordio dei Jeanines che in pochi minuti piazzano un bel pugno di brani ...

    ALBUM: The Catenary Wires – ...
    Beh, ma come spiegare la bellezza di quest’album? Io non ce la faccio a parole. Bisognerebbe misurare il battito del cuore e ...

    Ascolta “The Auteur (Redux / ...
    Non ha sicuramente bisogno di presentazioni il nome David J, le band Bauhaus e Love and Rockets dicono già tutto. Nemmeno il nome ...

    Ascolta “State Forest” ...
    Burial ha condiviso il lato B del suo recente EP “Claustro / State Forest” EP. Ascolta “State Forest”: Claustro / State ...

    Si chiama ...
    Gli Editors svelano oggi il nuovo singolo “Frankenstein”, disponibile adesso su Play It Again Sam. Il nuovo singolo, che Tom Smith ha ...
    I più visualizzati
    24 maggio 2019

    Oggi “Diamond Dogs” di David Bowie compie 45 anni
    ”Diamond Dogs” fu uno dei dischi più belli e controversi mai prodotti da David Bowie. Inizialmente pensato come un concept su uno dei romanzi più amati da David, “1984” di George Orwell, fu poi realizzato come una sorta di incubo sonoro a ...
    26 maggio 2019

    Moby si scusa pubblicamente con Natalie Portman per le rivelazioni contenute nella sua biografia
    Con un comunicato stampa pubblicato sul proprio profilo instagram Moby sembra porre fine al recente, poco cordiale, botta e risposta con l’attrice Natalie Portman. Nei giorni scorsi in un estratto della sua autobiografia “Then It Fell ...
    17 maggio 2019

    The National – I Am Easy To Find
    Seguendo i National da molti anni, non mi aspettavo di incontrare nel loro percorso artistico una tappa come quella rappresentata da “I Am Easy To Find”. L’operazione di decostruzione di questo lungo album (un’opera di più di un’ora ...
    5 giugno 2019

    Morrissey – California Son
    L’uscita di “California Son”, primo album di cover di Morrissey, è stata in parte oscurata dalle polemiche innescate dal suo appoggio al partito di destra “For Britain”, che hanno, ancora una volta, deluso molti dei ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     