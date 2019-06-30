 

GUARDA I KILLERS DUETTARE CON I PET SHOP BOYS E JOHNNY MARR A GLASTONBURY 2019

 
The Killers, protagonisti ieri notte sul Pyramid Stage di Glastonbury, hanno accolto sul palco alcuni ospiti speciali.

Per “Always On My Mind” e “Human” la band americana ha duettato con i Pet Shop Boys affidandosi poi alla chitarra di Johnny Marr per “This Charming Man” degli Smiths e la loro trionfale “Mr. Brightside”.

Guarda i clips della serata qui:

Credit Foto: Thomas Hawk (CC BY-NC 2.0)

