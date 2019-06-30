GUARDA I KILLERS DUETTARE CON I PET SHOP BOYS E JOHNNY MARR A GLASTONBURY 2019

The Killers, protagonisti ieri notte sul Pyramid Stage di Glastonbury, hanno accolto sul palco alcuni ospiti speciali.

Per “Always On My Mind” e “Human” la band americana ha duettato con i Pet Shop Boys affidandosi poi alla chitarra di Johnny Marr per “This Charming Man” degli Smiths e la loro trionfale “Mr. Brightside”.

Guarda i clips della serata qui:

What's this?! A @petshopboys and @thekillers duet? We are HERE for this! Looking forward to The Pet Shop boys headlining for us at Hyde Park later this year too. #Glastonbury2019 #TheKillers pic.twitter.com/6eTDnld0nT — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) 29 giugno 2019

What a moment! 😍 The @petshopboys and @TheKillers join forces to sing Human. Please can this set never end? #Glastonbury2019 #TheKillers pic.twitter.com/hSzM3fJktw — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) 29 giugno 2019

Mr Brightside!! So many great memories of this song. 😍 To finish off a spectacular Saturday night headline set at #Glastonbury2019, @Johnny_Marr joins #TheKillers to play this classic. pic.twitter.com/1OnfsIbK8B — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) 29 giugno 2019

Credit Foto: Thomas Hawk (CC BY-NC 2.0)