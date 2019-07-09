GUARDA MEMBRI DI PEARL JAM, FOO FIGHTERS, GUNS N’ ROSES ESIBIRSI COME SUPERGRUPPO

Membri di Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers si sono riuniti in un supergruppo per suonare live al recente festival musicale organizzato e curato da Mike McCready chitarra dei Pearl Jam.

La performance ha preso vita al Peak to Sky Music Festival evento che si è tenuto per la prima volta a Big Sky, Montana lo scorso weekend.

Il supergruppo “All-Star friends” composto da McCready insieme al bassista Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), ai batteristi Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) e Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), e al chitarrista Josh Klinghoffer ha eseguito cover di Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, David Bowie e altri.

Questo il video di un fan:

Questa invece la tracklist della serata:

‘Everybody Wants Some’ (Van Halen cover)

‘Running With The Devil’ (Van Halen cover)

‘Eruption’ (Van Halen cover)

‘You Really Got Me’ (The Kinks cover)

‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ (Van Halen cover)

‘Jeepster’ (T. Rex cover)

‘Moonage Daydream’ (David Bowie cover)

‘No More, No More’ (Aerosmith cover)

‘Sweet Emotion’ (Aerosmith cover)

‘Ziggy Stardust’ (David Bowie cover)

‘Under Pressure’ (Queen cover)

‘Tie Your Mother Down’ (Queen cover)

‘Immigrant Song’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

‘Moby Dick’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

‘Good Times, Bad Times’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

‘Dazed & Confused’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

Sway (The Rolling Stones cover)

Babe I’m Gonna Leave You (Led Zeppelin cover)

Purple Rain (Prince cover)

Credit Foto: Lugnuts [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons