IL BASSISTA DEGLI SPOON, ROB POPE, LASCIA LA BAND

Lo scorso mese gli Spoon hanno annunciato una raccolta di successi, anticipata dal nuovo brano “No Bullets Spent”.

Ora il gruppo ha annunciato la separazione dal proprio bassista.

Rob Pope ha condiviso un messaggio tramite la pagina Instagram degli Spoon: “Come bassista degli Spoon dal 2006, non ho mai dato per scontato i brividi e le sfide che sono arrivati con questo gruppo. Ora, dopo un po’ di riflessione, mi sembra giusto lasciare gli Spoon per passare più tempo per cose familiari e personali.”

Aggiunge: “Non ho altro che amore per Britt Daniel, Jim Eno, Eric Harvey, Alex Fischel e Gerardo Larios – i gentiluomini con cui ho condiviso palcoscenici, autobus e studio“.

Pope parla del futuro: “Continuerò a lavorare su nuova musica, tra cui tour e registrazioni con The Get Up Kids, ma sarò sempre molto orgoglioso delle straordinarie cose che, con gli Spoon, ho realizzato in quasi 13 anni di coinvolgimento (e talvolta nonostante ciò).”