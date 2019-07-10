 

IL BASSISTA DEGLI SPOON, ROB POPE, LASCIA LA BAND

 
10 luglio 2019
 

Lo scorso mese gli Spoon hanno annunciato una raccolta di successi, anticipata dal nuovo brano “No Bullets Spent”.

Ora il gruppo ha annunciato la separazione dal proprio bassista.

Rob Pope ha condiviso un messaggio tramite la pagina Instagram degli Spoon: “Come bassista degli Spoon dal 2006, non ho mai dato per scontato i brividi e le sfide che sono arrivati con questo gruppo. Ora, dopo un po’ di riflessione, mi sembra giusto lasciare gli Spoon per passare più tempo per cose familiari e personali.

Aggiunge: “Non ho altro che amore per Britt Daniel, Jim Eno, Eric Harvey, Alex Fischel e Gerardo Larios – i gentiluomini con cui ho condiviso palcoscenici, autobus e studio“.

Pope parla del futuro: “Continuerò a lavorare su nuova musica, tra cui tour e registrazioni con The Get Up Kids, ma sarò sempre molto orgoglioso delle straordinarie cose che, con gli Spoon, ho realizzato in quasi 13 anni di coinvolgimento (e talvolta nonostante ciò).

 

A message from Rob Pope: . As Spoon’s bass player since 2006, I’ve never taken for granted the thrills and challenges that have come with being in this band. Now, after some serious thought, the timing feels right for me to leave Spoon in order to spend more time with family and personal projects. . I have nothing but love for ‪Britt Daniel‬, Jim Eno, Eric Harvey, Alex Fischel, and Gerardo Larios — the gentlemen dudes I was lucky to share the stage, bus, and studio with. . I’d also like to shout out the countless people who worked to make my life easier as our road crew and management, many of whom became my lifelong friends. The show can’t happen without them. . I’ll continue to work on new music, including touring and recording with ‪The Get Up Kids‬, but I’ll always be particularly proud of the amazing things Spoon accomplished over nearly 13 years of my involvement (and sometimes in spite of it). . Before I sign off, I have to thank all of you — the fans. It’s been an absolute honor to share this experience with you. If you are lucky enough to see Spoon on the road this summer, buy ‘em a few ice cream sandwiches for me. . For evah yours, Rob Pope (AKA Robert Pop, AKA Sherpa, AKA The Queen of Sheba, AKA The Last Living Member of the Supremes, AKA The Horizontal Striped Hustler)

