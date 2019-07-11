 

IN ARRIVO UN LIBRO ILLUSTRATO PER BAMBINI CON PROTAGONISTI I METALLICA

 
I Metallica hanno annunciato un nuovo libro per bambini.

“The ABCs of Metallica” uscirà il prossimo 26 novembre e parte dei proventi andranno alla All Within My Hands fondazione benefica fondata dalla band che supporta educazione ed integrazione in zone disagiate.

We have a new book coming out and this time it rhymes! We’re having a bit of fun as The ABCs of Metallica hits the shelves and online book stores on November 26, 2019, all for a great cause with a portion of the proceeds benefiting All Within My Hands as we continue to support workforce education and the fight against hunger.

Including rhymes and illustrations, The ABCs of Metallica looks back at the history of the band from, duh, A to Z! Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master of Puppets to fun facts about us. The book is co-authored by Howie Abrams (The Merciless Book of Metal Lists, Hip-Hop Alphabet), with illustrations by Michael “Kaves” McLeer, who participated in Metallica’s Obey Your Master exhibit in 2012.

Abbiamo un nuovo libro in uscita! Ci divertiremo un po’ quando “The ABCs of Metallica” arriverà sugli scaffali e le librerie online il 26 novembre 2019, tutto questo per una grande causa con parte dei proventi che andranno in favore di “All Within My Hands” che continua a sostenere la creazione di forza lavoro e la lotta contro la fame.

Il libro conterrà testi ed illustrazioni, “The ABCs of Metallica” ripercorre la storia della band dalla A alla Z! Ogni lettera dell’alfabeto evidenzia un momento lungo il nostro viaggio da “Garage Days” a “Master of Puppets” a fatti divertenti su di noi. Il co-autore del libro è di Howie Abrams (“The Merciless Book of Metal Lists”, “Alfabeto Hip-Hop”), con illustrazioni di Michael “Kaves” McLeer, che ha partecipato alla mostra “Obey Your Master” dei Metallica nel 2012.

