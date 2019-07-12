LA MATTEL HA REALIZZATO UNA BARBIE ISPIRATA A DAVID BOWIE

La Mattel ha annunciato una nuova collezione di Barbie ispirata al personaggio più noto di David Bowie.

La bambola glam-rock, in vendita per 50 dollari, vestirà il costume reso famoso da Ziggy Stardust alter ego creato da Bowie nel 1971 e protagonista del disco “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars”.

Mattel have a new collectable @Barbie doll inspired by Bowie’s post-Ziggy Stardust creation, Aladdin Sane. The doll is dressed in one of the costumes sported by Bowie on his 1973 tour, with iconic red platform boots, red hair and gold disc on the forehead: https://t.co/98os8iFMzH pic.twitter.com/BlrrUIPuSm

— David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) 11 luglio 2019