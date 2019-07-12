 

LA MATTEL HA REALIZZATO UNA BARBIE ISPIRATA A DAVID BOWIE

 
12 luglio 2019
 

La Mattel ha annunciato una nuova collezione di Barbie ispirata al personaggio più noto di David Bowie.

La bambola glam-rock, in vendita per 50 dollari, vestirà il costume reso famoso da Ziggy Stardust alter ego creato da Bowie nel 1971 e protagonista del disco “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars”.

