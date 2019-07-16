ASCOLTA “THE STAGE” IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI SHURA

Si sta avvicinando sotto i migliori auspici il nuovo album di Shura. Anche il nuovo singolo “The Stage”, infatti, così come i precedenti “religion (u can lay your hands on me)” e “BKLYNLDN”, viaggia su ottime coordinate.

Shura ha definito il suo nuovo album (“Forevher”, atteso il 16 agosto) come “un disco soul, cantato da qualcuno che non ha una voce tradizionalmente soul. E mi piace molto questa contrapposizione“.

the stage.

This is a song about my first date with my current girlfriend that happened to be at an amazing @whereisMUNA concert. We are still together so can thoroughly recommend it as a first date for anyone thinking about it. 💙https://t.co/8b9gYmCOA0

— shura (@weareshura) July 15, 2019