GUARDA NEIL YOUNG E BOB DYLAN SUONARE INSIEME PER LA PRIMA VOLTA IN 25 ANNI

Tags:
Domenica scorsa, 14 luglio, Neil Young e Bob Dylan calcavano lo stesso palco, al Nowlan Park di Kilkenny (Irlanda), per uno storico doppio live.

In questa indimenticabile serata i due mostri sacri hanno regalato anche un duetto, il primo dal vivo dal 1994, suonando insieme “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” un brano Dylan proponeva agli esordi.

Guarda i video:

Credit Foto: Bob Dylan – Raph_PH [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Credit Foto: Neil Young – Per Ole Hagen [CC BY-SA 1.0], via Wikimedia Commons

