GUARDA NEIL YOUNG E BOB DYLAN SUONARE INSIEME PER LA PRIMA VOLTA IN 25 ANNI

Domenica scorsa, 14 luglio, Neil Young e Bob Dylan calcavano lo stesso palco, al Nowlan Park di Kilkenny (Irlanda), per uno storico doppio live.
In questa indimenticabile serata i due mostri sacri hanno regalato anche un duetto, il primo dal vivo dal 1994, suonando insieme “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” un brano Dylan proponeva agli esordi.
Guarda i video:
LIVE STREAM KILKENNY REBROADCAST 07-14-19 Ireland While the NY + POTR stream worked for many, there were still issues with some browsers and ios devices. DANG NABBIT#@*?!! We promise to get to the bottom of it and sort it out! In the meantime we’ve decided to re-broadcast the Kilkenny show for you all on The Archives for 24 hours sometime this week. Stay tuned! Thanks for listening – NYA ( p.s. – it won’t include this song… this is just a little snippet from a cell phone, peace )
Credit Foto: Bob Dylan – Raph_PH [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Credit Foto: Neil Young – Per Ole Hagen [CC BY-SA 1.0], via Wikimedia Commons