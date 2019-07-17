 

IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI FLORIST SI CHIAMA “CELEBRATION”

 
17 luglio 2019
 

Sono passati meno di due anni dall’ottimo sophomore di Florist, “If Blue Could Be Happiness”, ma la settimana prossima – e più precisamente venerdì 26 luglio – Emily Sprague pubblicherà, via Double Double Whammy, il suo terzo album, “Emily Alone”.

Le dodici canzoni che fanno parte del nuovo disco sono state scritte alla fine dello scorso anno dalla sola Sprague nella sua nuova casa a Los Angeles, in cui si è trasferita da qualche tempo, abbandonando lo stato di New York, dove sono invece rimasti gli altri componenti della band.

Oggi, intanto, è arrivato anche il terzo e ultimo singolo anticipatore, “Celebration”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

“celebration”, the third single from my new album of metaphysical folk music is out today. this song is a love song to darkness and peaceful ends to all things. it’s a song in three movements : reality, fantasy, memory. a thesis of sorts to this whole album ~ gentle synthesizers with acoustic guitar, sounds of earth, voice and poem. there is a birth and a burial, and both at the same time. a cry from a thin layer of somewhere beyond and an answer that disappears into ether. this is a song to be read like a book of poems, to sit with and let it find you however you need to be found. it’s a spell, a prayer, a euphoria. i am amazed constantly by the willingness of people to listen to the very patient music that i make. i never imagined such a space. thank you so infinitely, i truly can’t wait for this full album to be in the arms anyone interested in giving it the time. 🌗 (song link in bio) photo by @carlsolether

Un post condiviso da emily and florist (@mlesprg) in data:

