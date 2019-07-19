I REPLACEMENTS ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO BOX SET CHE INCLUDE UNA SESSION IN STUDIO CON TOM WAITS

I Replacements annunciano un box set dedicato a “Don’t Tell a Soul” disco del 1989.

La pubblicazione, 60 tracce divise tra 4 CD e 1 vinile, contiene l’album originale e materiale inedito dell’epoca come una session studio insieme a Tom Waits.

“Dead Man’s Pop”, atteso per il 27 settembre via Rhino, sarà accompagnato dal libro fotografico firmato da Bob Mehr autore della biografia della band “Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements”.

You f*ckers couldn’t wait, so here it is: DEAD MAN’S POP, the first ever Replacements box set. 4CD/1LP feat. the unheard version of Don’t Tell A Soul; the unreleased Bearsville & Tom Waits sessions; plus The Complete Inconcerated Live. Out 9/27, order now https://t.co/dx37u4aJbA pic.twitter.com/2isRfnngwS

— The Replacements (@TheReplacements) 19 luglio 2019