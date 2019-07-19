 

I REPLACEMENTS ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO BOX SET CHE INCLUDE UNA SESSION IN STUDIO CON TOM WAITS

 
Tags: ,
di
19 luglio 2019
 

I Replacements annunciano un box set dedicato a “Don’t Tell a Soul” disco del 1989.

La pubblicazione, 60 tracce divise tra 4 CD e 1 vinile, contiene l’album originale e materiale inedito dell’epoca come una session studio insieme a Tom Waits.

“Dead Man’s Pop”, atteso per il 27 settembre via Rhino, sarà accompagnato dal libro fotografico firmato da Bob Mehr autore della biografia della band “Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements”.

Credit Foto: Dewey Nicks

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Babybird – Photosynthesis

    Non mi sembra strano definire Stephen Jones come una specie di Prince. E lo dico con tutto il rispetto (immenso) che ho per il genio di ...

    Ascolta “How Long’s It ...
    Mike Skinner, aka The Streets, ha rilasciato un nuovo brano. “How Long’s It Been?”, registrato e prodotto dallo stesso Skinner ...

    Ascolta la compilation indie-pop ...
    Settimana importante questa per tutti coloro che vogliono celebrare l’avventura spaziale Apollo 11, la missione che portò i primi ...

    Nuova anticipazione da Chelsea ...
    Dopo “The Mother Road” , Chelsea Wolfe svela una nuova anticipazione da “Birth of Violence”, il suo nuovo album ...

    VIDEO: Girl In Red – I’ll ...
    Marie Ulven, giovane cantautrice proveniente dalla cittadina norvegese di Horten che si fa chiamare Girl In Red, si muove su coordinate che ...
    I più visualizzati
    21 giugno 2019

    Gerry Cinnamon sempre più lanciato: ascolta il nuovo singolo “Canter”
    Non sembra proprio avere voglia di fermarsi lo scozzese Gerry Cinnamon, tra un susseguirsi di date che nel Regno Unito mettono metodicamente a referto dei sold out. Il nuovo singolo è “Canter”.
    24 giugno 2019

    Hatchie – Keepsake
    La principessa Hatchie, che qui su IFB gode di venerazione e statue personalizzate in redazione per celebrare il doveroso tributo, non delude le altissime attese e piazza uno degli esordi più belli e convincenti di questo 2019. Lo fa con la forza di ...
    10 luglio 2019

    Il fan ubriaco che provò a rientrare a nuoto al concerto degli Slayer da dove era stato cacciato finisce sulle lattine di Budweiser
    L’anno scorso il fan degli Slayer Chris LaRocque, cacciato per ubriachezza molesta dal Budweiser Stage di Toronto dove si teneva il live della sua band preferita, aveva goffamente tentato di rientrare a nuoto nella venue. Ora questo eroe è ...
    1 luglio 2019

    Thom Yorke – Anima
    Thom Yorke ama sorprendere, stupire. L’annuncio del nuovo album solista è arrivato dopo misteriosi cartelloni pubblicitari apparsi a Londra e Milano con in calce numeri di telefono, che se chiamati rivelavano l’esistenza dall’altro capo del ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     